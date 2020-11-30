To the editor:
I have a hard time understanding government-induced stimulus money and who they think they benefit. Well, yes, the money does help Americans to a certain degree, but in a limited way.
The biggest benefit of this spending is foreign industries and workers who make virtually all the finished goods we need and buy. I am sitting here with a catalog of clothing and shoes that not to long ago were made in New England; all items now imported. In the 99-page catalog, only two items, canvas bags were made by American workers. The biggest benefit of our government spending is to foreign industries and workers; meaningful jobs with a future who make these items people need.
And then the government announces their stimulus bill a success because their count of Americans looking for work is down. It doesn’t mean they got a meaningful job and many just gave up. The government fails to acknowledge, the workers in China got a big trillion dollar stimulus on us.
Bill Lathan
Berlin
