While I firmly believe, “once a Marine, always a Marine, I was once told by a rather famous, local United States Marine corpsman that, “not all Marines are created equal.” Thank you Executive Councilor Joe Kenney for clarifying. I suspect a few reading this just got sand fleas in their crawl. Get the Pine Sol.
A recent letter by a “patriot” attempted a blatant mischaracterization of the meaning of valor. I’m not here to diss on Paul Whelan, but facts are facts: “After a court-martial conviction in January 2008 on multiple counts "related to larceny," he was sentenced to 60 days restriction, reduction to pay grade E-4, and a bad conduct discharge. The specific charges against him included "attempted larceny, three specifications of dereliction of duty, making a false official statement, wrongfully using another’s social security number, and 10 specifications of making and uttering(a) checks without having sufficient funds in his account for payment.” In short, this means a dishonorable discharge for being a thief.
Finally, Paul Whelan holds dual citizenship in four, yes, that’s right, four different countries: Canada, Ireland, Great Britain and lastly, the United States. He is not just our detainee in Russia, he is also theirs.
So, let off the gas on the anti-American fervor of pigeonholing Britney Griner as some sort of drug infused, cowardly, dark-hued misfit of Democratic conjuring, and simply do the right thing by welcoming her home. She is committed, as a natural born activist, to help others and to do right by her unfortunate experience of being captured in Putin’s web. Anything less, is undemocratic and lacks valor.
