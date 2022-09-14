We have often been told in life that we must choose between the lesser of two evils. There is no sentiment that is more applicable in politics. A political primary is a process of shaking the nuts out of proverbial tree. The strong remain firmly attached, the weak drop to the forest floor.
Gov. Chris Sununu will shed the dead weight of his primary opponents and the general election will test the will of the people, forcing us all to choose between competence and human conundrums.
While one would assume that I only see one side of the coin, as a constituent, I weigh all matters equally. I, too, must choose between the lesser of two evils. Holding my nose and supporting a representative who nearly wiped out my family on Route 115 because of reckless conduct while driving home from Concord, is a bit of crow to swallow. Equal to uplifting school board members with no children in the system and social media connections to porn and sites promoting sadism and masochism. Aghast. Standing up for a candidate who voted against raising the minimum wage to allow people (with or without) college degrees to make a living wage, while others line their pockets with lobby money and surf on free healthcare? Another big gulp.
The alternative is frighteningly worse. That alternative seeks to quash any gains made and to take this state and the nation back 50 years. 1972 wasn’t as good of a year as many of you may remember.
Most were not born to reflect on the Watergate scandal in full bloom, the IRA bombing Belfast, 11 dead at the Munich Games, and the Dow closing at above 1,000 for the first time in history.
The problems of today almost seem simple and yet, with the advent of social media, vociferous. No candidate is perfect. It is up to the electorate to do the work of determining how much disparity we are willing to tolerate in our representation.
It is up to you to do your homework and decide if seemingly disjointed champions for the North Country trump gun wielding zealots with personal agendas. It is time to determine your personal pain points. I lean toward the former and hope to not get smacked on the bum with a wooden spoon by a hot babe in stilettos. But, even that beats an insurrectionist and/or seditionist any day of the week.
