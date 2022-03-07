To the editor:
I am a member of the GRS School Board, but here I speak as a private citizen with my own statements and opinions.
Historically, whenever there has been a project purposed for our schools, a community based building committee has convened, led by a citizen and included school board representation. This did not occur. I feel I have incomplete information on this project, the community even less.
Initially, the GRS Board was told that there was a group working towards a proposal for a solar farm for the town and potentially the schools. Last year, the GRS Board heard of an idea to locate solar at the airport, which was later deemed impractical.
Time passed, and the board saw a proposal sited on the east end of the EFS property, where a gazebo and gardens were located. A board member pointed out that it was in the flood plain. Months later, the board was told of the current proposal. Panels would be placed on the sledding hill, as the gazebo site was unfit being in the flood plain.
I’ve asked if the roofs were newer, would the panels be placed there. The answer was “probably.” The roofs are 16 years old, and typically last into their early 20s. On Feb. 15, the board received a capital maintenance plan that lists roof replacement in 2029. Until then, some expenses will be needed to keep the roofs viable. The GRS Board awaits a thorough professional evaluation to ascertain their current condition, maintenance costs, and estimated replacement price. Should we consider replacing them sooner to take advantage of solar roof placement, save money on maintenance, and possibly qualify for 55 percent State Aid to pay for the roofs? Without a complete picture of many related elements, no one knows.
I feel a 15 year bond is too long; longer loans equal more interest payments. The proposal includes $25,000 to be removed from the district’s energy capital reserve fund, with no plan to replenish it. Currently, balance is about $39,750. This fund was created in case of an oil price spike. Next year’s oil price is locked in. Should we use the fund for this project?
The proposal says this will provide up to 80 percent of the EFS’s power, or about 31 percent of the cost for both schools. There are life time maintenance expenses included in the proposal, but not specified. Is an inflation factor included?
We’re told there are other places for kids to sled at the EFS. No other part of the school property offers anything close to the sledding hill experience. Some say the hill is a safety hazard and closing it would be best. If so, why isn’t it fenced off now?
Did the solar group have all the ancillary information to craft a fully thought out proposal? I encourage all voters to attend the March 10 meeting to listen, inquire and vote.
Benjamin W. Mayerson
Gorham
