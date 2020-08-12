To the editor:
"A Total Collapse of the American Economy" would occur immediately if the government terminated all oil drilling, fracking and coal mining in an effort to significantly reduce our air pollution. Initially the government would have to establish a long term deadline to convert our current energy sources over to solar, wind turbines, hydro electric power and nuclear energy. These new energy sources would be much more expensive and not always feasible. The increased energy costs would result in our inability to compete with all the countries using oil, gas and coal for energy. Our declining economy would eventually create a decline in the world's economy.
Currently we are a superior democratic nation due to our strong economy and powerful military, strategically around the world. A weaken economy would render the US vulnerable to an attack conceivably from China, Russia, Iran individually or combined forces.
Venezuala at one time was one of the richest country in South America due to oil drilling for their needs and to export markets. This all changed when the government converted from a democracy to a socialistic country ruled by a dictator. To buy a loaf of bread today requires a wheel barrow of "Cinco Bulivares Bills" once equivalent to our five dollar bill. Today there are long lines to purchase food and supplies, but often they run out of food.
The majority of coal mined in the U.S. is for the electric power plants and for the production of iron and steel. Twenty five percent of the coal mined goes into the production of liquid ammonia. It is essential for making explosives, fertilizers, drugs and dyes.
Most of the oil produced is converted into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel for all types of transportation. A good percent of the oil, propane and natural gas go into business and residential heating. A significant percentage of oil is for the production of all plastics, tetro chemicals for pharmaceutical, rubber tires, road asphalt and solvents.
Even if we are eventually successful in converting all future cars and trucks over to electric power we will still need oil for rubber tires, rubber and plastic battery cases, fuel cells and for the plastic components for insulation and critical components.
As Americans, we all enjoy our freedom to go whenever and wherever we wish to go. How can we power commercial and military aircraft with electrical power? It is conceivable that someday we could rely on nuclear powered aircraft. This would require considerable shielding to avoid radiation, adding considerable weight and cost.
During the current problem of Covid-19 there is a continuing need for ventilations, respirators, face shields and masks. Disposable medical products, cleaning materials and hand sanitizers. All of these require the need for oil.
There is constant discussion about the air pollution from the electric power plants and other large manufacturing facilities. As a country we have made considerable progress to reduce air pollution with air scrubbers. Many plants have converted from coal to oil and propane for heating. Turbines to produce electricity. However the major culprits producing the majority of air pollution are China, India, Brazil, Russia and some European and Mexican companies. It's difficult for U.S. manufacturers to compete in the world market when our government impose very strict regulations on our manufacturers. Why doesn't the world health organization police the air polluters?
In closing I urge all of us to do a little research on the discussion whether oil drilling, fracking, and coal mining companies should be terminated in our country. Please vote for the party and individuals you believe will honestly and realistically can accomplish the goals to make America Great again.
Alex LePera
Gorham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.