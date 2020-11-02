To the editor:
This virus thing that has invaded our landscape ain’t no day at the beach, no rock concert, no foot-stomping hillbilly jamboree, no peaceful evening at the opera. It’s scary as hell, it strikes fear in most of us, and it takes no prisoners. It’s out for blood. Plus, it kills.
This mist that permeates the air we breathe, the things we touch, is out to wreak havoc, maim, or at the very least, make those infected feel its terrifying agony, its disruptive force within the human body. In other words, it ain’t no pleasure cruise circling the Caribbean. It has scared the bejesus out of folks in Morocco to gay Par-ee to Karachi, Pakistan to Otisfield, Maine. People in line at convenience stores, grocery stores, folks in shopping malls, sitting in restaurants now gaze suspiciously at those not wearing masks. Waving them off is like waving to Stevie Wonder.
Our once peaceful, Norman Rockwell picturesque scenery has been flipped upside down and those in medical science are scurrying around like a bevy of ants lusting over a bread crumb while searching for a vaccine. It may come too late for many who might contract this phenomena, so in the meantime, you might want to find a stock or two that could be a huge windfall. Which I’m certain many politicians have already done with their vase cache of insider trading buddies.
Politicians have, largely, become a hindrance; botching protocols, lockdowns, backpeddling, overstepping, taking credit where credit is not due, and pointing fingers when their directives fail. They, en masse, have stepped over dead bodies to claim some kind of mythical throne while acting like vultures over roadkill.
This pandemic is both political and for many, a financial extravaganza.
People will die while others line their pockets. Regrettably, not much unlike any other time of extreme peril in our country.
And now it comes down to two who may or may not save us all from this deadly disease. One a fire-breathing dragon who has the social etiquette of a gnat while the other stands in knee-deep senility. Both are corrupt, both are unworthy of the office. Which makes this hard to digest for many of us on the fence. A very, very sad commentary to say the least when perhaps as many as 30 million qualified people for this high office sit and look on, mired in a state of suspended disbelief. Pick your poison.
Al Peabody
Shelburne
