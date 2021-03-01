To the editor:
I am running for re-election to the Gorham Planning Board. When I was first elected in 2018, the Planning Board was up-dating our Master Plan. After public input from multiple venues and hours of discussion, we finalized the plan in 2020. It is “a guidance document” that prioritizes "a vibrant, walk-able downtown” that supports a variety of year-round businesses.
We spent the past year updating town Zoning Ordinances and drafting a definition of Short-Term Rentals - these recommendations are now Warrant articles at our upcoming Town Meeting.
With your vote, I will continue to work for our community - promoting wise, orderly development while protecting the integrity of our neighborhoods.
Thoughtful planning is necessary for smart growth.
I’d appreciate your vote on March 9th.
Abby Evankow
Gorham
