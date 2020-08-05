By H. Guy Stever and Ken Gordon
National Health Center Week will be celebrated this year from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15. During this week, leaders of both political parties will recognize the important work that community health centers have done on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
For more than 50 years, the community health center movement has enjoyed strong bi-partisan support. It demonstrates that we can, as a nation, move beyond the usual political divisions involving health care, and agree upon an approach that has served us well for more than five decades.
Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people across the United States. They have continued their efforts throughout the pandemic, working as part of the broader health care community to ensure access to primary care and dental services, while serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
At Coos County Family Health we provide a broad range of services including pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, podiatry, dentistry, family planning, geriatric care and more. We offer patient care, but also look beyond the medical charts to address issue that may contribute to poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment.
We also collaborate with our regional hospitals, local and state governments, and social, health and business organizations to prevent illness, manage chronic disease and improve health outcomes. In recent months we have begun providing services to our patients via telehealth, and will soon offer drive through COVID-19 testing at our Pleasant Street location.
While COVID-19 continues to expose the social and medical inequities in our country, community health centers have responded to serve those in need regardless of their insurance status or means to pay. As unemployment rates rise and more people lose their employee-sponsored health insurance, community health centers will remain open to provide care for all, regardless of their circumstances.
Our mission remains as crucial today, as when we began our work some 45 years ago. Access to basic medical and oral health services continues to be challenging for many in our community, and COVID-19 has only made life more difficult for us all.
As we have done throughout the past six months, we’ll continue to be here to support you and your family. Our commitment to patient care and community service is strong and unwavering in the face of our current challenge. As always, thank you for your support and for placing your confidence in us. Regardless of what the coming months may hold, we’ll be here for you.
H. Guy Stever is the Board President of Coos County Family Health and Ken Gordon is its Chief Executive Officer.
