Unlike most states, New Hampshire has a longstanding tradition of allowing individuals to walk on unposted property without having to get permission from the landowner. This tradition supports a thriving outdoor recreation industry. Pedestrian activities such as snow shoeing, cross-country skiing, hiking, hunting, fishing, and nature observation are allowed across the state on unposted land with no questions asked.

For most landowners, to be able to share their property is a matter of pride. To know community members enjoy hiking a trail across your property or that hunters are successful on your property is welcome news. But, in recent years there has been a debate about the placement of remote cameras, including “game” or “trail” cameras, on another person’s property, that potentially jeopardizes this tradition. Amplifying this controversy are “live action” cameras capable of transmitting real-time images and videos to a cell phone or computer via the internet.

