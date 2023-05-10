Berlin has seen more than our fair share of problems, and our resilience in the face of adversity is part of our community’s DNA. We are privileged to bring our values and tenacity from Berlin to Concord as State Representatives as we work to tackle some of our community's biggest problems: funding for public education, energy costs, and protection of our water and natural resources.

This year, we are fighting on multiple fronts to ensure that our students are not left behind and that unreasonable obligations will not be placed on Berlin property taxpayers. Through bipartisan work during the state budget process, we achieved a school funding formula that increases education funding for Berlin by more than $2 million in the next two years. These much-needed funds will provide property tax relief, and will help educate our children to be college and workforce ready to meet the demands of the 21st century.

