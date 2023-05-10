Berlin has seen more than our fair share of problems, and our resilience in the face of adversity is part of our community’s DNA. We are privileged to bring our values and tenacity from Berlin to Concord as State Representatives as we work to tackle some of our community's biggest problems: funding for public education, energy costs, and protection of our water and natural resources.
This year, we are fighting on multiple fronts to ensure that our students are not left behind and that unreasonable obligations will not be placed on Berlin property taxpayers. Through bipartisan work during the state budget process, we achieved a school funding formula that increases education funding for Berlin by more than $2 million in the next two years. These much-needed funds will provide property tax relief, and will help educate our children to be college and workforce ready to meet the demands of the 21st century.
We know that proper nutrition and learning go hand in hand, and ensuring our children have wraparound services to support their education is crucial. This year, we have advocated in Concord to double the income level for free and reduced school lunch eligibility, a needed benefit which 60% of our community’s children already qualify for.
Imagine being a 7th-grader in Berlin whose family struggles to make ends meet. Your low-income family’s salary is just over the cutoff to qualify for free or reduced lunch, so, you can’t afford to buy or pack a full lunch at school and bring a granola bar to try to make it until dinner. After lunch, you have PE and then math class. By the time you get to math, all you can think about is food. While the pre-algebra teacher reviews square roots, you daydream about the cheeseburger, pizza, or mac and cheese that was served earlier in the cafeteria. As a growing 13-year-old without the proper lunch, you can’t focus; unfortunately, this becomes a daily occurrence. You are now struggling with math, a class you usually excel in. You fail 7th-grade math, a preventable reality for too many. We believe no child should be hungry in Berlin schools, and everyone should have an equal opportunity to succeed.
Ensuring Berlin’s schools and students are successful is not our only goal. We are also focusing on lowering energy costs. The cause of New Hampshire’s energy crisis is simple economics: supply and demand. To cut energy costs, we need greater energy efficiency and to reduce our reliance on natural gas by diversifying our energy sources. This, of course, sounds simpler than it truly is.
New Hampshire relies heavily on natural gas and other fossil fuels. In Concord, we are attempting to combat this reliance by developing renewable energy sources like wind and solar. We proudly backed legislation to keep Burgess Biopower operating, creating energy, and maintaining our economy through plant jobs and forestry. Increasing our electric supply capacity decreases costs.
It is also important to reduce the demand for electricity. Investments in weatherization infrastructure — such as well-insulated buildings and windows — decrease the need for electricity. Additionally, we plan to invest in smart meters, which help consumers identify and track their electric usage and, over time, can adjust their electricity use during peak hours. Both weatherization and smart meters address the concerns of energy demands.
Tied into our goals to support public education and lower energy costs is the overarching goal of keeping Granite Staters healthy. We must bolster access to affordable health care and ensure our natural resources are safe for consumption. Over 3,000 residents in Berlin are enrolled in the Medicaid program, and their access to affordable healthcare must be preserved to keep our community healthy and productive. This is why we are supportive of SB 263, which permanently reauthorizes the expanded Medicaid program in New Hampshire and will be voted on by the full House of Representatives in the coming weeks.
Access to clean and available drinking water is challenging across the state and in Berlin. We continue to see communities struggling with “forever chemicals” such as PFAS in their drinking water with little urgency from our government for remediation. These chemicals are linked to a host of different cancers and diseases and have been recognized as a national emergency. In New Hampshire, we also have harmful cyanobacteria blooms in our lakes due to warmer winters that cause water to be undrinkable. Private wells in Berlin require constant testing to ensure there are no contaminants, costing families thousands. We are fighting for investments from our state to test and treat contaminated water for drinking and recreation with bills like HB 205 and HB 276.
As your State Representatives, we are committed to working to solve Berlin and New Hampshire’s challenges like adequately funding public education, reducing energy costs, and demanding clean water. We stand ready to work with you — our neighbors and friends — to hear your concerns and find solutions to these issues and the many others our community faces. Together, we can support the people of Berlin and build a stronger New Hampshire.
Rep. Henry Noel, Coos District 5, Berlin; Rep. Corinne Cascadden, Coos District 5, Berlin; and Rep. Eamon Kelley Coos District 7, Berlin/Carroll/Jefferson/Whitefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.