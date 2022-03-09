Forty years ago the United States of America could have stopped this war from happening, but modern ‘Merica is feckless and weak.
We are not weak because of who is sitting in our oval office, we are a weak because we are a nation divided.
Americans are exhausted from 20 years of the global war on terror. We have been divided since 2007 and the yellow cake debacle in Iraq, after which we abdicated our role as a world leader in the wake of that flawed decision. We are further fractured politically, emotionally, financially, and morally after two years of infighting over a global pandemic.
This revelation will anger the nationalists among us, but it is a statement of fact.
Americans are far from ready to fight a conventional war against a near peer adversary, and Russia and China know this. Iran knows this. North Korea knows this. The only ones who don’t know this are our armchair generals, who have never laced up a boot. They believe their own nationalistic propaganda and that is a fatal flaw among the hawks in America.
Americans lack the conviction to win a war.
America has done the “observe and report” and “sanctions” response for the last half century, and it has never changed a thing. Sanctions are not going to work now.
Russia is going to continue to swallow Ukraine, one bite at a time; and the West will do nothing but rattle the sword and talk about sanctions and banking, and expressions of unity while Russia drops bombs, shoots bullets and rolls tanks.
Short of a direct attack on the heartland, America is going to continue to sit back and watch as Eastern Europe is torn apart. We will fight and argue amongst ourselves. The “Joe Six Packs” among us will naively blame their opposing political tribe for all of their woes, not having a clue where the Ukraine is on a map.
Sadly, most Americans lack the ability to see the second and third order effects headed our way. “Joe Six Pack” is nearsighted and egocentric in his focus on jobs, housing and medical care, and too simplistic to understand the effect that the war in the Ukraine will have on the production costs of durable medical devices, technology, increased fuel prices, and a decrease in building supplies as resources are diverted to war efforts. The theft of natural resources from the Ukraine will have far reaching and long lasting effects on every facet of the global economy.
World markets as a whole, are about to stutter and stall. The price at the pump is about to soar, and we face a real threat of nuclear war for the first time in two generations.
Nothing good is going to come of this, just more chaos, death and division.
It is heartbreaking. It is frustrating. It is sad, to see our nation fall so far in my lifetime.
As we sit on our hands watching democracy die in Eastern Europe we must look inward and assess ourselves.
Today was made possible by apathy, and division, following a playbook that ‘Merica wrote during our 20-year global War on Terror.
May God have mercy on the Ukrainian people, and may we once again find the unity to stand up to aggression as our grandparents did before us.
Ray S. Gilmore is a retired Army captain and lives in Intervale.
