Nearly 50 years ago, Jimmy Carter, then governor of Georgia, delivered an extemporary address that established his credentials as a politician who was willing to tell the truth, even to powerful and moneyed interests — a speech that may never again be heard in American politics. In light of Carter’s recent announcement that he has entered hospice care, it’s worth reflecting on what made him a politician utterly different from other presidents.

One of the venerable traditions at the University of Georgia Law School is Law Day, an occasion to honor student achievements as well as to invite distinguished guests, ranging from Supreme Court justices and attorneys general to cabinet members and politicians of national stature. On this Saturday in May 1974, the featured speaker was Edward M. Kennedy, the senior senator from Massachusetts.

