Dear Gov. Sununu:
I am a native son of the Granite State, a registered independent. I helped deliver you a resounding victory here in New Hampshire, a contest you won by carrying two-thirds of the vote. I also voted for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who carried our state with 52.8 percent of the vote, a comfortable margin compared to Republican Donald Trump’s 45.6 percent, which means that your coalition includes many independents, Democrats and disgusted Republicans.
I defended you believing that you have the quality of character and strength to perform the duty you must now execute. The times we live in are seldom for us to choose; however, you must now decide what to do with the time that is given.
The architects of the Constitution did not set out to build a perfect union but a "more perfect Union." The idea was not to create something enduring because it was flawless, but something lasting because it had the tools to overcome its flaws. The U.S. Constitution is the world’s oldest living constitution, and this is no accident. The architects built a ship and equipped it with the resources and tools that would enable future generations to navigate it through the uncharted waters that lay ahead. That was their gift to us.
Even the most unworthy sailor understands that when “all hands on deck” is shouted, no hesitation nor cowardice should prevent him from responding to the mandate to preserve self and others. And in these defining moments, all else must of necessity become secondary because thought and action has to be dictated by the need to conquer an immediate challenge that threatens the ship.
In these moments, we are reminded of who we are and what we are made of. In these moments, we must rise to our very best, for failure promises to be catastrophic. And if the deranged, churlish and petulant captain of the ship threatens to sail us into a reef, it is the duty of the shipmen to stage a mutiny and reject his rule, or alternatively suffer certain destruction. The Republic is in great peril, and you understand this. What do we do about it?
You are not beholden to QAnon, Kentucky nor Texas. You are beholden to the sons and daughters of New Hampshire. It is our loyalty that you command and it is our well-being, above all, that must animate your every thought and action, however difficult and perilous to your own personal career prospects that might be.
A statesman must always be willing to defend principle at the cost of personal gain. The situation is now very dangerous. Without any delay, you must assert control over the narrative in New Hampshire, assure the people of our state that the election results are true and not fraudulent, and defend our election workers publicly and forcefully. Second, you must send a strong signal to Washington that New Hampshire stands with President-elect Joe Biden and not the baseless accusations of voter fraud peddled by tyrants and fools.
Democracies are historically rare and fragile. You know this. Democracies have died because of external invasion or an internal slide toward authoritarianism. You know this. If men were angels, no government would be needed, but if there is no virtue among us, no form of government can save us. You know this.
I expect you to defend democracy and to do so decisively, regardless of whatever political calculations your advisers might suggest in the direction of silence, caution or equivocation. Ordinary times invite complacency, but extraordinary times demand strong leadership of the kind you are capable of delivering. That is why I supported you. Do not betray me. Do not betray democracy and truth.
This nation was born of a revolution in which the several colonies rejected the tyranny of King George, a despot whose rule was antithetical to our values and interests. We have a natural right to revolution, according to Thomas Jefferson: “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends (life, liberty and happiness), it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish; and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
Trump threatens our freedom insofar as he threatens the very foundation of our liberty: free and fair elections. Our state motto is “Live Free or Die,” a thought many of us have pondered and take rather seriously.
Gov. Sununu, you have taken an oath; now prove your allegiance. In this social contract, we have given you power to govern. Defend our values, Chris.
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D., is a resident of Eaton.
