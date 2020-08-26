By Mayor Paul Grenier
Let’s face it, this isn’t going to feel like a normal election in Berlin.
For one, it will take place in the middle of a global pandemic that has upended almost every aspect of our lives. There won’t be many doorknockers or parades, and on Election Day, there will be six feet of space between masked voters lining up at polling stations.
This chapter in our nation’s history is unlike any other. For a lot of people, it’s laid bare what severe mismanagement of the federal government can mean for families. Last week, during the Democratic National Convention, Americans heard from Joe Biden -- a leader fit for this moment. He told us our vision to unify our country around real solutions to get the coronavirus pandemic under control and finally get our economy working again for everyone.
For most people in Berlin, this election will be about jobs. And for good reason. In New Hampshire, the unemployment rate has reached the highest rate it has in decades. Tens thousands of Granite Staters have lost their jobs and health insurance since the start of the pandemic. Even before the public health crisis, the poverty rate increased in Coos county under President Trump.
The economy he inherited from Barack Obama and Joe Biden was growing steadily and producing good jobs in New Hampshire and across the nation. But instead of building on the economic progress we made as a nation, he overhauled our nation’s tax system. Now, over eighty percent of tax benefits go to millionaires. As expected, it all came crashing back down at the expense of hardworking families - only to be made worse by Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Joe Biden is running for President to fix that. He knows how to create jobs that endure, that aren’t engineered for Wall Street, but that pay the bills for hardworking families. He knows that a good paying job is the foundation on which a better life is built, the bedrock of self-worth, the granite of anyone who wants to truly live free.
We won’t create new jobs by trying to go back to the way things were. To get out of the mess we’re in, we need a new approach. We need to build back better—and that’s exactly what Joe Biden will do. He will invest in American manufacturing and innovation that will bring critical supply chains back home so the jobs are here—and that we will never have to rely on other countries during a crisis. He will build a strong industrial base and small-business-led supply chains to retain and create millions of good-paying union jobs in manufacturing and technology across the country.
Vice President Biden will invest in a modern, sustainable national infrastructure and power new, sustainable engines of growth, such as roads, bridges, energy grids, schools, and universal broadband, creating millions of new union jobs. He will mobilize American talent to build a 21st century caregiving and education workforce that will help ease the burden of care for working parents, especially women.
Building back better means treating American workers as essential at all times, not just times of crisis –– with higher wages, stronger benefits, and fair and safe workplaces. We’ve seen millions of American workers put their lives and health on the line to keep our country going. As Vice President Biden likes to say, let’s not just praise them, let’s pay them. Joe Biden believes that all Americans deserve a decent wage and benefits so they can live a middle-class life and provide opportunity for their kids.
We have heard empty promises before. We heard them four years ago, and we will hear more on Friday when President Trump brings the circus to our state. He told us he would provide good jobs and protect our families. Yet, here we are, with double digit unemployment, with jobless benefits running out, and a pandemic ravaging our nation.
Joe Biden’s promise is that he will roll up his sleeves, unite our nation around real solutions to the issues families in the Granite State are facing, and do the hard work our current president never did. The Vice President’s entire adult life has been in service to fighting for the middle class. Like you, he knows that we must build back better, and create jobs and an economy that are built to last here in Berlin and cities across the country.
Paul Grenier is the Mayor of the City of Berlin in Coos County.
