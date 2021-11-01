Coos County suffers from the highest rate of new cases in New Hampshire and the second highest rate of infection in the entire northeast; we have lost 53 beloved community members to this relentless virus. As our team at Coos County Family Health Services gears up for a second pandemic winter, we urge our community members to get vaccinated, wear your masks, practice good hygiene, and do all you can to protect yourself and those around you. Our fight is far from over.
Family Health Services is a federally qualified health center with 140 deeply committed employees who serve over 12,500 people; we are the only primary care practice in the Berlin/Gorham area. We care for patients of all ages, from newborns to older adults; those 65+ make up almost a quarter of our patients. We also treat about 140 nursing home residents at St. Vincent de Paul and Coos County Nursing Home. Our organization is embedded in the community, governed by a board of directors who are mostly patients of our health center.
North Country residents are in the most perilous point of the last 20+ months of this pandemic. At a time when our patients and health care workforce need access to every possible tool in the toolbox, our Executive Council – who must approve the acceptance of federal funds – denied the Granite State $27 million that the community health centers, public health networks, and health care organizations were counting on to combat COVID-19. New Hampshire is the only state in the nation to refuse this funding.
These stimulus funds were an essential part of planned efforts to vaccinate the North Country’s children – with FDA approval in 5-to-11-year-olds expected any day now – and administer booster doses for homebound residents. They were important for the functioning of our businesses and the economy too, by mitigating supply chain issues and a dearth of testing supplies that Granite Staters rely on to return to work and send our children back to school: If a young child tests positive, their parent or caregiver can’t work, and it makes it very hard to keep food on the table. These dollars would have paid for the basic supplies that go into vaccination, including dry ice, shipping containers, postage, and staffing vaccine clinics. Most community health centers rely on the State to get our vaccines, including COVID vaccines. If the State can’t ship us vaccines safely, we can’t vaccinate the North Country safely.
The funding would have allowed us to hire a community health worker (CHW) at Family Health Services – someone from the community whose job is to help patients navigate the health care and social service systems, including providing informal counseling, health screenings, and referrals. CHWs are particularly effective in reducing the prominent risk factors for suffering a severe case of COVID-19, such as pre-existing chronic heart and lung diseases, by helping patients make their lifestyles healthier. We’ve seen personally at Family Health Services how acutely COVID-19 wreaks havoc for patients with chronic illnesses, making it difficult for them to manage those debilitating conditions, whether due to unemployment, disruptions to their routines, poor diet, or the stress.
As we prepare to make primary doses for children and booster shots available, the State will have additional critical needs to support the health care community. It is imperative that health care organizations like ours have access to every tool in the toolbox to fight this virus, including access to essential federal funding. Please help us help you: Work together as a community to keep one another healthy by getting yourselves and your families vaccinated as soon as possible and wearing masks in public. This is our shot, New Hampshire.
Bonnie de Vries, MD
Brian Beals, MD
Elaine Chappell, MD
Keith Shute, MD
Brianne Teaboldt, MD
Patricia Shute, APRN
Chelsey Andrea, APRN
Amy Davis, APRN
Jenny Hook, MLDAC
