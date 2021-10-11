As the members of the Androscoggin Valley Hospital Board of Trustees, we would like to express our continued thanks and great appreciation to all of our providers, nurses, and other staff who remain focused on our Mission of Delivering the Best Healthcare Experience to Every Patient, Every Day. Your commitment to the members of, and visitors to, our community has been unparalleled. Whether you have been working at the bedside or in the hospital and outreach clinics’ support departments, your individual and collective efforts have not gone unnoticed. In fact, we couldn’t be more proud of all that you have done.
We are also proud of your commitment to one another. During this healthcare crisis, AVH staff have truly personified the phrase “whatever it takes.” Your continued efforts remind us all that the true enemy we face in this pandemic is this insidious disease.
Whether you helped ensure personal protective equipment in the early days of the pandemic, readily accepted the new challenges of pivoting to telehealth visits and scheduling, or are continuing to help test patients at our outdoor COVID-19 testing site, you worked together. You are beacons of hope for those overwhelmed by the uncertainty and change that COVID-19 has created. Now, more than ever, your commitment to our community, and to one another, remains critical.
For all that you continue to endure on behalf of our community, we thank you and want to publicly honor your dedication and commitment to the Mission of AVH, putting the needs of your patients first. Please know of our continued support.
Sincerely,
AVH Board of Trustees
