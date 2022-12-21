As I reached the ripe old age of 80, I wanted to do something special about my life. I found a picture of myself at the age of 14 sitting on the memorial eagle (statue) in Berlin. The eagle was on the east side then, in the park.
So I decided to go to Berlin, climb on it and have my picture taken at 80.
Maybe this was not legal or appropriate but I was compelled to do it.
My partners in crime were Donna Stonge who got me up there and Tami Roy who took the picture. It wasn’t easy or without incident but it got done.
Of course the picture is slightly different but time does that!
I was born in Berlin on July 2, 1942, on Gilbert Street where the story goes that my father delivered me, as the doctor was late, that’s when doctors made house calls. I was the 11th of 12 children and two of my younger brothers had passed away. It was common in those days to have big families. There were lots of them in Berlin — Fortins, Judsons, DeLisle, Gauthier and much more.
At the age of 1, we moved to 3rd Avenue, on the corner, called the old Picford House. It was said to be haunted. I heard creaking on the stairs going upstairs, but it was probably the twins (brothers) up to no good.
At the age of 5, we moved to 863 Western Ave., where my formative years were spent. The ice trucks were still delivering ice for ice boxes; that was refrigeration back then. My baby sister was born there and the family was completed. I’m sure my mother must have said thank God.
My father was a lumberjack and was jobbing for Brown Co. then, so I was a lumberjack’s daughter. I was raised with my twin brothers and sister, Laurie. By then my older sisters were married and had children of their own. My sister Laurie and I babysat these nieces and nephews and loved them all, these little darlings.
We lived near Grand Trunk Station and used to watch the hobos light up the Sterno cans and burn them down for the alcohol content. Also, get on a train and ride to Lewiston, Maine, where my aunts and uncles and cousins lived. I spent two weeks there with them.
My parents were both born in Canada and also lived in Lewiston, Maine. French was the language spoken at home.
At age 6, I started first grade at St. Joseph School and we were taught by the nuns. Half a day of French and half a day of English. We went to church before school, said our prayers in class and the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. The school stands vacant today.
There were lots of Catholic churches and schools in Berlin then, and a big percentage of French people. There were people from all countries; a very diverse group of people.
Brown Co. was the place to work then, the city was built around it. Wood was cut from New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont to feed the mill. Lumberjacks came to work in the woods. Lots from Canada; they were called bonds. My father was a big jobber for the company and had many Canadians cutting for him, back then with horses, of course. As children, we spent lots of time in the wood camps. That’s where I fell in love with horses. During school vacations and summer we would go spend time with Dad all the chances we got. I’m sure that gave my mother a break and we got to spend time with our father.
Main Street in Berlin on Friday night was full of people shopping. Then we had a taxi service, photography studio, Cooper Dance studio, where I went for nine years. On Western Ave., we had a corner store, Rudy’s, and Abason's over the hill. On Main Street, great stores. Woolworths 5&10 — I can still smell the peanuts and nuts being cooked, a great fountain serving food — hot fudge sundaes and milkshakes. J.J. Newberrys was great too, where you could get little ducks and chicks in all colors for Easter, take them home and raise them as pets. We had Labnon’s departement store for clothing and jewelry.
For movie theaters we had the Albert and the Strand, which is now the bowling alley. You went for 12 cents a movie and got a newsreel, a cowboy series, funnies and the movie. If you were lucky enough to have 15 cents, you could have candy or popcorn. I saw my first colored movie at the Albert Theater — “The Wizard of Oz.” When I grew up I became a movie buff.
I graduated eighth grade from St. Joseph’s in 1956 and headed to Berlin High. I was supposed to go to Notre Dame High School but I wanted to play women’s sports like field hockey, basketball and softball. I lived at 36 Twelfth St.
At 13, I worked in big hotels, the Crawford House, the Ravine House, the Mount Washington Hotel and the Balsams in Dixville Notch with my brother Raymond and best friend Gloria.
Our camp at Wentworth Location had 10 small bedrooms upstairs with metal beds from the wood camps and one shelf for our treasures. By then we had plenty of nieces and nephews and had great times with them. We loved our family and being aunts and uncles. We had many friends and parties and outings there, and our no-no’s were drinking beer and sometimes making out. Times have surely changed, haven’t they?
Our hangout was Sinibaldi’s Restaurant which was full of high school kids every night. We were a big hockey town and our entertainment was going to a hockey game on Saturday night and it was fun. Our high school teams and the Berlin Maroons were our teams. We stood on bleachers in the cold and had a great time. Ski jumping at the big ski jump was fun too; they came to jump from countries all over for competition. I was one of the last carnival queens in Berlin in 1960. I passed out trophies at the Hotel Costello where Dunkin Donuts stands now. Another place to stay was the Berlin House where we would go and have a drink once in a while.
I graduated from Berlin High School in 1960. We were a great class that had lots of fun. I lived at 36 Twelfth St. by then and couldn’t bring myself to leave home. I passed up opportunities but wanted to stay with family and my friends. So I went to work at Granite State shoe factory along with five other siblings who worked there — one brother and four sisters.
When I was younger, I’d dance in the wood camps — step dancing to a lumberjack who played the fiddle. When I was done, they would throw money on the floor for my efforts. One summer, I made $68 and bought my first bike, it was an English bike, they called them. I had the first one on the block. When I got in my teens I stopped and only worked in the restaurants. I waitressed for 40 years, not a bad record.
So that’s my story of my hometown where there were once big parades with horses and floats and clowns on the Fourth of July. We had May basket day back then: knock on the door, leave your basket and run and hope they caught you and gave you a kiss. Our Halloweens were also good times and much safer then. At camp, I learned to drive a truck and car very young on World War II vehicles that Dad bought at a military auction. We lived there all summer while our house on Twelfth Street was being built. We did fishing in a wooden bateau that Dad built to hold eight of us.
So that’s my hometown story. It was wonderful to live in Berlin in those days, a small city full of life. I lived in Milan for 45 years on a farm with my two boys and horses, then on Chickwolnepy Road in the backwoods where I was always happy. I’ll sign off by saying I’m proud to be an American. God bless Berlin and God bless America. I now reside in Milton, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.