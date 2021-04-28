“Pathways” is one of those terms used a lot in education. The analogy to an actual footpath is quite clear — it’s something you follow to get where you want to go. In education, we talk about it in slightly different terms as a starting point and direction you follow that leads to the next path, enables you to find your peaks or puts you on a specific journey.
As we head into May with new optimism and warming weather, many people are once again thinking about returning to a pathway or finding a new one with an extra bounce in their step. For many, it’s a two-step journey. Roughly 70 percent of the students at White Mountains Community College come to our college to earn a two-year degree with the intent to transfer to a four-year college to continue their education. And 84 percent of our graduates are either employed in their field of study or enrolled in a four-year college. With ongoing concerns about affordability, students can save a lot of money following this pathway and there are a many options for financial assistance to help them along the way.
At White Mountains Community College, optimism is in the air. We’ve had a lot of good news this spring — new partnerships, new technologies for our students, a permanent home in Littleton, scholarships and faculty generosity and plans for in-person graduation ceremonies. We’re also seeing an increased interest in enrollment this summer and fall — a clear sign that more people want to get on an educational pathway for the future.
Unlike many four-year colleges, White Mountains Community College has a full summer semester that starts May 24 and runs for 12 weeks and an eight-week accelerated learning program that starts June 28. Coursework runs the full gamut and provides students with the ability to catch up if they were unable to take classes over the past year, or try something new before committing to a pathway. Speaking of courses, here are some newer terms you’ll want to be aware of when looking at options since the pandemic has probably permanently expanded course delivery options:
• NoLo: Courses have no- or low-cost course materials. Either no book or material is needed, or the required materials are under $40.
• Asynchronous: Courses are delivered 100 percent online and can be fit within a students’ schedule.
• Remote synchronous: Courses are delivered through Zoom. Students are expected to attend class remotely at the listed day(s)/time(s).
• Hyflex: Courses are hybrid and flexible. Students are able to choose between attending face to face, remote synchronously or asynchronously. The face-to-face component of the course will take place at the location listed.
The silver lining to the pandemic for a college like White Mountains Community College that covers a large geographic region (with a campus in Berlin and learning centers in North Conway and Littleton) is access — our faculty and staff have worked hard to expand online and hybrid options, to improve technology and enhance training and student resources. This new level of accessibility will benefit the entire region.
After 14 months and counting of social distancing, I am optimistic about the return to face-to-face meetings. This goes beyond classes and extends to our community and hosting events, educational forums and other activities. For example, our White Mountains Outdoor Health and Wellness Fest is scheduled for the weekend of July 17-18 in North Conway and promises to be both fun and informative.
The entire White Mountains Community College team has done an amazing job over the past year and has maintained our optimism as we celebrated those small wins in terms of accomplishments and worked harder than ever before to stay connected to students and our communities. The big win will come on May 14 when we will have more than 100 graduates take part in a commencement ceremony on our soccer field. Each of these graduates has their own unique story of a disrupted pathway that required extra navigation, and perseverance that was never expected when they originally enrolled. I’m sure we’ll hear some of those stories, as well as a great pathway story from our keynote speaker, who we will announced shortly.
As we open back up cautiously and safely, we expect to see visitors in our region enjoying our beautiful natural resources and experiencing that White Mountains Magic we often talk about. They will undoubtedly take to the many pathways through the region. As this new optimism spawns action, we encourage individuals who want to rediscover a pathway to the future to come visit us and learn how it can become a reality.
Dr. Charles Lloyd is the president of White Mountains Community College, located in Berlin with satellite campuses in Littleton and North Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.