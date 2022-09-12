The city of Berlin and surrounding areas are a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
We are seeing growth and renewed interest in a number of areas. However, just like other communities, we do have our challenges. The drug overdose problem continues to be a significant concern. In particular, there has been an increase in the number of suspected overdose fatalities in the past 12 months.
Many families have lost loved ones and have been scarred by this awful drug epidemic. Law enforcement personnel often find themselves on the front line of dealing with drug related harm and our hearts break every time we hear of, or have to respond to, a drug overdose death. We wanted to let you know that we stand with you and are working hard to tackle this issue.
As a law enforcement agency, we have worked diligently to try to keep ahead of the drug problems in the community. We have conducted multijurisdictional enforcement efforts, teaming up with federal, state, county and local law enforcement resources to stem the tide of drugs coming into our community. Currently, Berlin officers participate in the N.H. Attorney General’s drug task force, N.H. Information Analysis Center, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement team.
We have also collaborated with US Drug Enforcement Administration, New Hampshire State Police, New England High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Coos County Sheriff Department, CDC Foundation, North Country Health Consortium, Coos County Family Health and many others. For several years, we have partnered with surrounding police agencies with enforcement efforts through the state funded Substance Abuse Reduction Initiative.
As an agency, we are addressing the problem from all angles. However, we are only part of the solution. Public safety personnel cannot solve this problem alone.
Fortunately, over the last number of years we have built partnerships with various resources and are working toward strengthening them. The department has recently implemented a P.E.T., or prevention, enforcement and treatment, position. This position is an assignment funded by the Comprehensive Opioid Stimulant Substance Abuse Site-Based Program.
The position aims to partner with local, state, and federal resources to address substance abuse and misuse through prevention programs, enforcement tactics, and treatment opportunities. Corporal Eoin Stapleton has been assigned to this position and can be reached at (603) 408-8004 and estapleton@berlinpolice.org.
As a community, it is certain that we will face various challenges. However, we are not measured by the challenges we face, but how we respond to them. I am very proud to be part of a community that faces the challenges head on, without wavering. We are a strong, hardworking and courageous people.
Nonetheless, the questions remains "What can I do as a concerned citizen?"
While it may be an uncomfortable and awkward conversation at first, take the time to talk to family members and friends that you suspect might be involved in illicit drug use. Let them know that you are there to support them. Often, they cannot pull themselves out of their struggle with addiction and will need someone to come along side to help them stay on the right track.
This can be a very long and arduous process, often with many successes and failures along the way. It will take immense patience. However, doing nothing is not an option. Remember that there is hope. We do not have to accept our present situation as normal. We can work together as a community to make a difference and improve the quality of life for all in our area.
The second thing you can do as a concerned citizen is to notify police of any illegal drug activity/trafficking in the community and surrounding area. The Berlin Police Department is open 24/7/365, so you can call anytime at (603)-752-3131.
There is an option of giving information anonymously. You may not see immediate results from your report, but please know that we are working toward putting together a case that has the most likelihood to succeed when it is brought to the court system. The information you provide could save a life.
Thank you to all the first responders, medical personnel, prevention/treatment/recovery providers, local community leaders, and concerned citizens who work tirelessly behind the scenes to try and make a difference. While we may not often acknowledge your efforts, we do so now as a community. Keep up the good fight.
Daniel R. Buteau is the chief of police for Berlin Police Department.
