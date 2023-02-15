LANCASTER — A North Stratford woman was sentenced to serve four to eight years in state prison after pleading guilty in Coos County Superior Court on Feb. 8 to conspiring to sell the drug fentanyl.
Amber Flagg, 34, and her boyfriend, Russell Adjutant, 31, also of North Stratford, had purchased the fentanyl from a supplier in Berlin.
According to a release issued by the N.H. Attorney General’s office, Flagg assisted Adjutant with selling approximately 30 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Colebrook in January 2021. Adjutant told the informant he was on his way to resupply, so law enforcement officials followed the pair as they drove to an apartment in Berlin. After the pair left Berlin, police stopped the car in Stark and discovered 236 grams of fentanyl, or just over half a pound of the drug, on Flagg.
Following their arrests, the state said both Flagg and Adjutant confirmed that they had purchased the fentanyl found on Flagg from a supplier in Berlin and that they had been involved in fentanyl sales for about five months.
Coos County Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein ruled that Flagg may get a year of the minimum sentence suspended if she completes all recommended drug treatment while at the prison. She was also fined $434, suspended on good behavior for one year.
Adjutant was sentenced in May 2022 to serve 14 to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to sell the fentanyl. He also received a concurrent two-to-six-year sentence for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms.
The investigation and resolution of the case was the result of the collaborative efforts of the N.H. Attorney General’s Office, the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, N.H. State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.