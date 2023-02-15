LANCASTER — A North Stratford woman was sentenced to serve four to eight years in state prison after pleading guilty in Coos County Superior Court on Feb. 8 to conspiring to sell the drug fentanyl.

Amber Flagg, 34, and her boyfriend, Russell Adjutant, 31, also of North Stratford, had purchased the fentanyl from a supplier in Berlin.

