CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest will be conducting prescribed burns throughout the national forest this spring as conditions allow. Fire managers use prescribed fire to mimic the natural role of fire on the landscape and help maintain or restore ecosystems to a healthier condition and reduce wildfire risk. Fire creates specific habitat needed by certain native plants and animal species.

Prescribed burns help keep public landscapes healthy and productive by reducing the wildfire risk for adjacent communities. As the number of homes and subdivisions increase along the borders of the WMNF the need for the management of forest litter and shrub fuels also increases. Fire and mechanical treatments are used to remove fuels in and around houses and communities where the forest types indicate a potential for rapid fire spread. By proactively managing these fuels the potential impacts of a wildfire are reduced.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.