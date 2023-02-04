A dispute between neighbors led to a fatal shooting outside a multifamily home at 568 Sullivan St. in Berlin on the frigid morning of Friday, Feb. 3. One man is in custody and an autopsy is scheduled for the deceased man, police said Friday evening.
CONCORD — Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau announce an arrest following a suspicious death in Berlin on Friday, Feb. 3.
At approximately 8:15 a.m., Berlin Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired at 568 Sullivan St. Upon arrival, officers discovered one adult male resident, Christopher Veliz, 40, outside the multifamily building, having suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Veliz was later pronounced dead at the scene. While the investigation is still ongoing, it appears the incident started as a dispute between neighbors.
Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of Berlin, has been taken into custody and charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Ramos-Rivera is accused of recklessly causing Veliz's death by shooting him with a firearm. Ramos-Rivera is also accused of recklessly firing a firearm into a nearby vehicle with two people inside. He will be arraigned in the Coos County Superior Court. A hearing date has not yet been assigned.
No additional information is expected to be released until after an autopsy is carried out by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The autopsy is expected to take place on Sunday. The charges filed are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
