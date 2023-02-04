Shooting outside a multifamily home at 568 Sullivan St. in Berlin

A dispute between neighbors led to a fatal shooting outside a multifamily home at 568 Sullivan St. in Berlin on the frigid morning of Friday, Feb. 3. One man is in custody and an autopsy is scheduled for the deceased man, police said Friday evening.

CONCORD — Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau announce an arrest following a suspicious death in Berlin on Friday, Feb. 3. 

At approximately 8:15 a.m., Berlin Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired at 568 Sullivan St. Upon arrival, officers discovered one adult male resident, Christopher Veliz, 40, outside the multifamily building, having suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Veliz was later pronounced dead at the scene. While the investigation is still ongoing, it appears the incident started as a dispute between neighbors.

