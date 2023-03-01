SHELBURNE — Twenty-five warrant articles comprise this year’s annual Town Meeting discussion, including Article 4 seeking approval of $607,765 as the operating budget.

The second session of annual town meeting, or the business meeting, begins at 7 p.m. at Shelburne Town Hall, 74 Village Road, Shelburne. Voting takes place in the first session of annual town meeting, with residents registered to vote doing so between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at Shelburne Town Hall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.