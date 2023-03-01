SHELBURNE — Twenty-five warrant articles comprise this year’s annual Town Meeting discussion, including Article 4 seeking approval of $607,765 as the operating budget.
The second session of annual town meeting, or the business meeting, begins at 7 p.m. at Shelburne Town Hall, 74 Village Road, Shelburne. Voting takes place in the first session of annual town meeting, with residents registered to vote doing so between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at Shelburne Town Hall.
Seeking elected office in Shelburne for selectperson, three-year-term, are incumbent Ronald Baillargeon, Eric Murphy, and David Young. Baillargeon was appointed to complete a resigned term per a note from the Shelburne town office.
Francis E. Chamberlain is running for re-election to a three-year seat on the Budget Committee. David M. Landry seeks a three-year term as Cemetery Trustee.
Melanie Devoid is a candidate for re-election as Library Trustee, three-year term. Jessica Galligan, also an incumbent, seeks re-election for a two-year term as Library Trustee. She was appointed to complete a resigned term.
Deborah Brown seeks a three-year term as Trustee of Trust Funds.
Joselyn Labonville is running for re-election to the Memorial Forest Committee for a three-year term. A candidate did not come forward to run for the two-year Memorial Forest Committee term. Kenneth Simonoko, an incumbent on the forest committee, is running for re-election to a one-year term on that board.
Article 5 seeks re-adoption of the optional veterans tax credit.
Articles 6 through 13 ask for appropriations in different categories to the Capital Reserve Fund. Article 14 seeks a $3,800 appropriation to add to the town’s existing Cemetery Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund. The $3,800 represents the sum of money received from the sale of six cemetery lots in 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the fund’s balance totaled $12,201.92.
Articles 15-21 asks for voter approval to add money in different amounts to various expendable trust fund accounts.
Two articles are by petition, 22 and 23. Article 22 seeks $1,000 for the purpose of supporting the Family Resource Center in Gorham. Both the selectmen and budget committee support and recommend passage of the article. Article 23 requests voter approval of $4,000 in support of the Gorham Community Learning Center. This article has both boards' support as well.
