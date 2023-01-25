MILFORD — On Saturday, Jan. 21 Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford.

The initial call reported that there was an unconscious 11-year-old at the scene. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Milford Fire Department and Milford Ambulance Service along with law enforcement personnel responded. Personnel from the Milford Public Works Department also responded with equipment due to the length and condition of the driveway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.