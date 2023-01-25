MILFORD — On Saturday, Jan. 21 Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford.
The initial call reported that there was an unconscious 11-year-old at the scene. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Milford Fire Department and Milford Ambulance Service along with law enforcement personnel responded. Personnel from the Milford Public Works Department also responded with equipment due to the length and condition of the driveway.
Once on scene, it was determined that the snowmobile, operated by Nathan Ball, 42, of Milford accompanied by a minor passenger, abruptly accelerated striking a rock ejecting both riders from the sled. The injured minor was treated by EMS at the scene and transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for serious injuries. Ball was also transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident. Excessive speed is believed to be the primary contributing factor. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.
Conservation Officers remind parents/guardians that minors under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a helmet and eye protection at all times while operating or riding on an OHRV or snowmobile. For more information about safe riding visit ride.nh.gov.
