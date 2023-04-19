CONCORD —The Granite State’s spring turkey season opens on May 1 and runs through May 31. The youth turkey hunt takes place the preceding weekend, Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department urges hunters to take advantage of the state’s weather, woodlands, and natural resources this year with hunting safety in mind.
During 2022’s youth weekend, young hunters took 428 turkeys or 7.5% of the total spring harvest. To participate in the youth weekend, hunters must be age 15 or younger and be accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. The mentoring adult may not carry a firearm or bow. Youth hunters do not need a hunting license, but they must have a valid turkey permit, which is $16 for residents and $31 for nonresidents. Accompanying adults must hold either a current New Hampshire hunting or archery license and a turkey permit.
“The past four spring seasons have had record high turkey harvests,” said Allison Keating, NHFG’s turkey project leader. “While it’s great to see so many hunters have a successful spring season, it is more important than ever to know your target and what lies beyond before taking a shot,” she said. Hunters are strongly encouraged to maximize pre-season scouting and be prepared with back-up locations if their desired spot is busy with other hunters or outdoor enthusiasts.
The spring of 2022 was another record-setting year for turkey hunters in New Hampshire, with a total of 5,725 wild turkeys harvested surpassing the record of 5,718 in 2020.
Hunters should be aware of and continue to take precaution to safeguard against the highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in avian species in New Hampshire and across the country since last year. HPAI is a virus that occurs mainly in wild birds. The main risk of the virus is to domestic poultry such as chickens, turkeys, quail, and ducks. In New Hampshire, the HPAI virus has previously been detected in a number of mallards and Canada geese as well as a few bald eagles, and other species. No wild turkeys in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus.
Hunters are encouraged to take extra precautions including dressing and disposing of game birds in an area away from domestic birds. Where rubber gloves when field dressing and wash hands with soap and water or alcohol base sanitizer after handling wild birds. Do not harvest or handles obviously sick or dead birds. Mix 1/3 cup of household bleach per 1 gallon of water to disinfect tools. Avoid cross-contamination by keeping uncooked game in a separate container away from cooked or ready-to-eat foods, and cook game meat thoroughly. Poultry should reach an internal temperature of 165°F to kill disease organisms and parasites.
All existing rules remain in place with the upcoming spring turkey season. Turkey hunters will continue to have the option to register their harvested birds online or in person at a local registration station. To learn more about registering your harvest visitwildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/turkey-reg.html.
People who would like to try hunting turkeys this spring and were unable to complete hunter education should consider the apprentice hunting license. This license allows those age 16 and older interested in trying hunting to do so under the guidance of an experienced hunter without first taking hunter education. Learn more athuntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.htmlor call (603) 271-3422 for more information.
Licenses are available online atnhfishandgame.com/or from license agents that are open at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.