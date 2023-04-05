Brenda Gagne, chief programs officer of Tri-County CAP, speaks of the situations the agency is handling during her budget request to Berlin City Council on April 3. Listening are (foreground) Roland Theberge, Mark Eastman (left) and Peter Morency (right), (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
BERLIN — The news from the non-profit and social service agencies that provide medical, behavioral and tangible help to residents was not good Monday night during the city’s ongoing FY24 budget review.
The leaders of these organizations, including the city’s Health and its Welfare departments, are worried if the money to run their programs will be enough to cover the numbers of people in need. It’s a sign of where the country, let alone the state or county, finds itself. There is a severe lack of affordable housing and wages from available jobs are not always keeping pace with rents rising due to the demand.
The opioid epidemic has exacerbated the problem, as City Councilor and former Berlin police chief Peter Morency learned in his questions to agency leaders.
Finding the staff to fill these jobs, sometimes even with higher rates of pay, remains difficult. The dollar amount requested from many of the organizations will be matched by state and federal funds.
The need is great, as Brenda Gagne, chief programs officer at Tri-County CAP explained. For those seeking shelter and if there is no shelter, a winter kit is given out, containing a tent and a sleeping bag, among some other items.
In the 19 years that Gagne has worked for Tri-County CAP and in this geographic area, she said she has not seen the need so great. The toll of COVID-19 in Berlin is significant, she said.
“Over one-third of the city of Berlin received services from the city of Berlin in some form,” she said.
Grouped under the “Outside Agencies,” the money allocated for these agencies–housing, health/welfare and library–totals $113,182 for FY24, a 35 percent increase over the current FY23 budget of $83,822. This figure represents the city’s share, not federal or state contributions.
Departmental budget reviews continue on Monday, April 10, with the public safety departments of police, fire and ambulance. The City Council will work on the proposed budget on Monday, April 17.
A brighter spot during the presentation began with Paula Kinney, executive coordinator of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce. The slogan or theme for the Berlin-Gorham area is “your adventure starts here.”
Further information from the April 3 City Council meeting will appear in the April 13 Berlin Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.