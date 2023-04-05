Brenda Gagne

Brenda Gagne, chief programs officer of Tri-County CAP, speaks of the situations the agency is handling during her budget request to Berlin City Council on April 3. Listening are (foreground) Roland Theberge, Mark Eastman (left) and Peter Morency (right), (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

BERLIN — The news from the non-profit and social service agencies that provide medical, behavioral and tangible help to residents was not good Monday night during the city’s ongoing FY24 budget review.

The leaders of these organizations, including the city’s Health and its Welfare departments, are worried if the money to run their programs will be enough to cover the numbers of people in need. It’s a sign of where the country, let alone the state or county, finds itself. There is a severe lack of affordable housing and wages from available jobs are not always keeping pace with rents rising due to the demand.

