BERLIN — Among other police department matters that the council reviewed Monday night, Police Chief Daniel Buteau took the opportunity to speak to councilors about the department’s response to the Feb. 3 fatal shooting outside a Sullivan Street multifamily home.
“As many of you know, our community experienced a tragedy,” Buteau began about Friday morning’s homicide.
Buteau spoke of the police department’s response to the reports of people hearing shots fired around 8:15 Friday morning. A dispute between neighbors outside the home at 568 Sullivan St. led to the tragedy.
“They rushed into harm’s way,” he said of the officers, “they rendered aid and they showed unbridled compassion, even though they were battling extreme cold and frigid weather.”
Buteau noted the response by neighboring law enforcement, including by Gorham police, New Hampshire state police and the Coos County sheriff’s office. The mutual aid visually showed itself in the different colors of uniforms on scene. Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, several police vehicles remained parked on the hilly Sullivan Street outside the home; two New Hampshire state troopers sat in a car, out of the cold, blocking anyone from entering further up Sullivan Street. Yellow crime scene tape stretched across the home.
Buteau, in speaking of the matter Feb. 6, succinctly described the multiple-pronged response and the support by the close-knit law enforcement community.
“It’s moments like these that help us refocus,” he said.
A home visit, possible fireworks ordinance review
At the request of Mayor Paul Grenier, Buteau will visit with Kathy and John Trumbull at their home on First Avenue to discuss the letter the couple wrote and jointly signed concerning the police department’s responses to fireworks’ lighting complaints. The Trumbulls suggested strategies of mitigating the complaints they cited. Buteau, earlier during the council’s Monday night meeting, noted several incident date inaccuracies in the letter’s content. Buteau said the department takes all calls seriously; the Trumbulls wrote of ineffective response by police.
“A dialogue from you to them would be very appropriate,” Grenier said about “de-icing the situation.”
A letter will be sent to the Trumbulls about the pending visit, per Grenier’s request.
Councilor Diana Berthiaume said the city’s ordinance on fireworks may need to be reviewed. She cited the Halloween ordinance from 1947 that stated no one over age 12 may trick-or-treat, which prompted some social media complaints.
On fireworks themselves, Berthiaume said “the elderly, the dogs — it just seemed very prevalent this year,” she said.
“I’m all for it, I’m all for it,” Grenier said of the ordinance review.
“Maybe it needs a little more teeth,” said Grenier.
City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. said the review could be of the disorderly action section and spoke in general of fireworks complaints.
“I’ve worked in five communities — it’s always a problem.”
Police department contracts
Berlin Police Department’s hourly employees’ salary will be increased by 4 percent effective March 1 (FY23) and then 3 percent for FY24 and FY25, per a new negotiated contract.
Councilors approved the cost of living raises.
“I think this has been a very fair process,” Grenier said.
The mayor thanked the Berlin Police Commission and the police chief for their roles in the contract negotiation.
