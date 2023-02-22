WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill to reauthorize the Northern Regional Border Commission would add two new counties to the service area as well as increase its yearly appropriation.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said she and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-NH) have reintroduced the bill to reauthorize the commission for another 10 years.
The bill would add Merrimack County in New Hampshire and Lincoln County in Maine to the service area. Initially the service area in New Hampshire was limited to Coos, Carroll, and Grafton counties. In 2018, Cheshire, and Belknap counties were added.
At the same time, the bill would increase the annual appropriation available to support rural projects across the four-state Northern Forest region of N.H., Maine, Vermont, and New York. The bill proposes increasing the current $33 million annual appropriation to $50 million for the first five years and to $60 million the second five years.
The bill would continue the commission’s goals to encourage business retention and expansion plus invest in public infrastructure and promote tourism across the region. To address unique challenges facing rural workforces, the legislation also proposes investing in projects that expand rural access to childcare, health care and affordable housing. The bill broadens NBRC’s ability to award grants to projects and activities to address the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders impacting the region.
“I’m pleased to lead this effort in the Senate to reauthorize funding for the Northern Border Regional Commission for another ten years. The NBRC is a key economic driver in New Hampshire’s North Country by supporting rural businesses, job creation and infrastructure projects,” said Shaheen.
The state’s senior senator said she has seen the positive impact NBRC has had in the state.
“I’ll always prioritize the NBRC’s essential work and ensure it has the resources necessary to support our rural and economically vulnerable communities,” she said.
Locally, the program has helped fund the Berlin Riverwalk, the Nansen Ski Jump restoration, the expansion of Coos County Family Health Services Pleasant Street clinic in Berlin, Gorham’s trail hub and natural viewshed, purchase of a groomer and master drag for the Presidential Range Riders Snowmobile Club, and construction of an Environmental Education Center in Jefferson.
The proposed bill also:
• Reauthorizes the State Capacity Building Grant Program, which was established in 2018 to further strengthen investment in local high-impact projects. This program provides additional funds to regional economic and community development organizations that support business retention and expansion, infrastructure development and job creation.
• Improves the region’s climate resilience by enabling NBRC to support projects that address the vulnerabilities of transportation and other public infrastructure assets to climate change.
• Broadens the NBRC’s ability to fund projects that invest in childcare and health care needs. This includes projects to attract, train and retain qualified health care or childcare personnel. The legislation also directs the commission to emphasize projects to combat substance use disorders from opioid and methamphetamine use.
• Provides the NBRC the ability to support projects that facilitate the construction or rehabilitation of housing to meet the needs of families and individuals in the region.
The bill is cosponsored by U.S. Sens. Angus King (I-ME), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Peter Welch (D-VT), Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
