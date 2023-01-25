Evening Grosbeak

Evening Grosbeak (KYLE WILMARTH PHOTO)

CONCORD — Biologists need assistance from citizens all over the Granite State to get a clear picture of what is happening with our winter birds. Have fun counting birds and helping N.H. Audubon at the same time. Take part in the annual “Backyard Winter Bird Survey” on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12. 

Anyone can participate in the survey by counting the birds in their own backyard during the survey weekend. Results can be reported online or submitted by mail on a special reporting form, to N.H. Audubon. To receive a copy of the reporting form and complete instructions, e-mail your name and address to bwbs@nhaudubon.org or call (603) 224-9909. Find more information about the survey at nhbirdrecords.org/backyard-winter-bird-survey/.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.