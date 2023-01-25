CONCORD — Biologists need assistance from citizens all over the Granite State to get a clear picture of what is happening with our winter birds. Have fun counting birds and helping N.H. Audubon at the same time. Take part in the annual “Backyard Winter Bird Survey” on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12.
Anyone can participate in the survey by counting the birds in their own backyard during the survey weekend. Results can be reported online or submitted by mail on a special reporting form, to N.H. Audubon. To receive a copy of the reporting form and complete instructions, e-mail your name and address to bwbs@nhaudubon.org or call (603) 224-9909. Find more information about the survey at nhbirdrecords.org/backyard-winter-bird-survey/.
The survey was originally started to monitor the increase in southern species which were expanding their range northward. The northern cardinal and tufted titmouse were the first species to move in and the survey shows they are still increasing in Coos County. Other species follow in their footsteps including Carolina wrens which hit a record high on the 2022 Survey. Red-bellied woodpeckers, a southern woodpecker, had their second-highest tally. “Cold winters can impact these species,” said N.H. Audubon’s Dr. Pamela Hunt, “so we look to the survey data to tell us if that happens.” Reports from across the state are critical to providing adequate data on these southern species as well as all other winter birds.
“We also watch the data for declining species,” said Hunt. “Evening grosbeak numbers hit a record low last winter, but early reports this fall indicate they may be rebounding.” Their population appears to be linked to the spruce-budworm outbreak in Canada. The last time they were abundant in the northeast was in the 1970s and 1980s when there was a budworm outbreak in northern New England and southeast Canada.
Reports of a lack of birds are just as valuable as reports of many birds. “If everyone reported only when they have a lot of birds, we wouldn’t be able to see the declines,” says Rebecca Suomala, survey coordinator. The most important thing is to participate each year regardless of how many or how few birds you have. Data from the ‘Backyard Winter Bird Survey’ helps biologists track changes in the distribution and abundance of our year-round resident birds.”
Each year over 1,500 observers across the state count the birds coming to their feeders. Results from past years can be found at nhbirdrecords.org.
