Zhukovsky in court with attorney.jpg

Public Defender Steve Mirkin (left) stands next to Volodymr Zhukovskyy as the charges against him in the crash that killed seven motorcyclists are read in Coos Superior Court Monday. After three years, his trial is underway and is expected to last two to three weeks. (WMUR SCREENSHOT)

LANCASTER— Three years after the fatal crash that killed seven motorcyclists, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s trial got underway Monday in Coos County Superior Court with a view of the crash scene. Opening arguments are scheduled for today at 9 a.m.

Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer west on Route 2 in Randolph that collided with a group of JarHead Motorcycle Club members headed east to Gorham. He is charged with seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of impaired negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide, one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated, and one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon got underway in Coos County Superior Court. Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Mass., has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.