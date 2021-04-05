LANCASTER — Volodymyr Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty Friday to 22 new indictments brought against him in the June 2019 accident that killed seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph.
In a separate filing, the defense is asking the court to move up the recently set November trial date.
The new indictments no longer allege the truck Zhukovskyy was driving crossed the center line head-on into the path of the motorcyclists as the original indictments charged.
While Zhukovskyy still faces seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, and one count of reckless conduct, the new indictments allege he operated the truck in a dangerous manner and caused the collision that lead to the death of seven members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club. The old indictments will be nolle prossed.
In his video arraignment in Coos County Superior Court, attorneys for Zhukovskyy waived reading of the 22 indictments and entered not guilty pleas to all.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick asked Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein to approve a new bail order keeping Zhukovskyy in protective detention. The county attorney said the bail order is the same as the original one, except for a few added names being added to the no-contact list.
Public Defender Attorney Jay Duguay said the defense would take no position on the bail order. Instead, Duguay said the defense intends to file a future motion to have the court review bail. Bornstein approved the state’s request to continue protective custody. Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., is being held at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown.
Earlier in the week the defense filed a motion, asking the court to move up the trial date by two weeks.
After a status conference Monday, Bornstein issued an order setting jury selection for Nov. 29 and 30 with the trial beginning Dec. 1 and lasting an estimated two weeks.
The motion, by Public Defenders Duguay and Steve Mirkin, argues the time allotted for both jury selection and the trial itself is inadequate.
In terms of the largest mass casualty event in Coos County in decades, the defense notes the case has drawn wide publicity comparable to the Drega shootings in Colebrook in 1997 and the Kibby kidnapping case in Gorham. The attorneys point out neither of those events resulted in a criminal trial.
Given the pretrial publicity, the defense is requesting prospective jurors be questioned individually alone to explore potential bias and prejudices.
The defense said the state police’s initial report that Zhukovskyy’s vehicle had crossed over the center into the oncoming lane was also widely circulated. The motion said that theory of the accident has been disproved by the state’s own expert witness and the state has since obtained new indictments without that language.
Zhukovskyy’s status as a non-citizen immigrant, alleged impaired driving, alleged drug use, and the graphic images and descriptions are all elements the defense said may affect a prospective juror’s neutrality.
The motion said given all those issues, “two days will be very inadequate for jury selection.”
Turning to the trial itself, the defense attorneys argued the 10 days allotted is not likely to be sufficient. The motion said the defense intends to request a view of the accident scene in Randolph, which could take a full day.
The defense pointed out the state has 160 names on its witness list, and both sides will be calling expert witnesses to testify. Given the number of witnesses, the technical nature of some of the testimony and potentially complicated jury instructions, the defense said it is also possible the jury will need more than a day to deliberate.
The defense attorneys suggest the schedule for the trial is too tight and reminded the court that Duguay has a prior commitment running from Dec. 22-Jan. 1, 2022.
To ensure there is sufficient time, the defense is recommending moving jury selection to Nov. 18, with the trial starting Nov. 29. The motion said that would allow four days for jury selection and 17 days for the trial and deliberations.
The defense said it advised McCormick of the motion, and he said the state will object.
In testimony at Monday’s status conference, McCormick said the state was still receiving expert reports from the defense and was waiting for a supplemental report from the defense toxicologist.
He said the state is going through the arduous tasks of reviewing emails and tagging those that are exculpatory and turning them over to the defense.
Members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club were traveling east on Route 2 from Randolph to the American Legion Post in Gorham in the early evening of June 21, 2019, when the motorcycles collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer. The truck was operated by Zhukovskyy, driving for Westfield Transport of West Springfield, Mass.
