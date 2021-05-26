Berlin WW II soldier among those killed in attack covered up by U.S. War Department
BERLIN — Growing up in Berlin, Pierre Rousseau said he heard stories about his Uncle Roland “Pat” Rousseau, who was killed while serving in the Army Air Force in World War II. New research is uncovering the long hidden story of his death and dozens of others in the sinking of the HMT (His Majesty’s Transport) Rohna in 1943.
“I grew up hearing about him from my parents and grandparents,” Rousseau said.
Shortly before Christmas 1943, his grandparents, Adolphe and Georgianna Rousseau were told that T-Sgt. Rousseau was missing in action in North Africa. Rousseau said his grandparents and his father,
Laurier “Bee” Rousseau, held out hope that he would be found alive.
But on May 16, 1944, Rousseau said his grandparents were notified that their son had been killed in action when the ship he was on had been torpedoed and sank somewhere in the Mediterranean zone of operation. The details of the attack were never revealed to the family and his body was never recovered.
It turned out the War Department did not tell the Rousseau family the truth about the death of their son or the other 1,015 Americans killed on the HMT Rohna in what remains the deadliest sea disaster in American war history.
The transport ship had not been hit by a German torpedo. In fact, it had been hit by a German rocket-boosted, radio/remote-controlled “glider” bomb — one of Hitler’s secret weapons — and the first used against the United States.
Survivors were ordered to remain silent about the attack and the truth was buried for over 50 years.
Filmmaker Jack Ballo is searching for families of the forgotten heroes killed in the attack. He has teamed up with author and historian Michael Walsh to make a documentary about the attack on the Rohna. He emailed The Berlin Sun to report Roland Rousseau was one of those heroes.
“The War Department classified the attack on the HMT Rohna, leaving over a thousand Gold Star families in the dark. Hitler’s secret attack was erased from history along with the soldiers who were killed,” said Ballo.
The Rohna Survivors Association on its webpage noted that more lives were lost on the Rohna than on the U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor.
“The ‘hit’ was so devastating,” states the association, “that the U.S. Government placed a veil of secrecy upon it. The events which followed were so shameful that the secrecy continued for decades until recently, when documents were grudgingly released under pressure of the Freedom of Information Act. The government still does not acknowledge this tragedy; thus, most families of the casualties still do not know the fate of their loved ones.”
The association said the U.S. feared word getting out about the power of the new weapon would affect the morale of American soldiers and public. The United States also did not want Hitler to know the impact of the missile.
Pierre “Butch” Rousseau spoke about his uncle during a recent interview at his home on Akers Pond in Errol.
He said Pat Rousseau was his father’s younger brother and only sibling. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1934. His service card said he worked at Cushman Baking Co. in Berlin had the time of his induction but a notice of his death in The Berlin Reporter said he had also worked at A&P Supermarket, Coca-Cola before going to work for the Brown Paper Co. He was single, although Rousseau said he heard there may have been a fiancée.
Butch Rousseau was born three years after his uncle was killed so he never got to meet him. But he said his uncle was described as someone who “loved life” and was close to his family. On weekends the family would get together. His father, who was working at the Portland Shipyard at the time because he had been ruled ineligible for the draft, would come home weekends to have a good time at home.
Pat Rousseau was inducted into the Army Air Force in August 1942, just a month shy of his 24th birthday. He took his basic training at Sioux Falls, S.D., and then went to Tomah, Wis., where he was promoted to corporal. By the time he shipped out to the war zone he had reached the rank of technical sergeant.
Rousseau said his grandparents and his father took the news of Pat’s death hard. His grandfather, Adolphe Rousseau, had a heart attack shortly after his son was killed. Butch Rousseau said the family did not know how he died — whether he was killed on impact or ended up in the water. Reading the new information that has surfaced, he said it is clear his grandparents and father did not know the whole story.
“I think it makes a difference — you want to know,” Butch Rousseau said.
It was also tough for the family because Roland Rousseau’s body was never recovered, leaving them with a sense of uncertainty over his fate. Butch Rousseau said there was a lack of closure for the family. His grandparents held a funeral Mass for their son and put a marker in the family cemetery plot at St. Kieran Cemetery in Berlin to honor him.
What the family did not know is now the subject of a documentary being made by Ballo and Walsh.
The film’s website said the Rohna left North Africa on Nov. 25, 1943, with 1,981 American soldiers on board as part of a 24-ship convoy heading to the China-Burma-India Theater to support the allied war efforts against Japan.
The ships were headed down a dangerous stretch of the Mediterranean Sea for German attacks, known as Suicide Alley.
The next day, 21 German bombers attacked the convoy and at the end of the attack one bomber hit the Rohna with the radio-guided missile. The overcrowded ship only had 22 lifeboats. Still 966 Americans would be rescued. Survivors were ordered not to write or talk about the attack under threat of court-martial. Those orders were followed for over 50 years, before the story began to come out.
Ballo has a personal interest in telling the story. He discovered a box of letters in the attic of a home in his wife’s family. A great uncle of his wife had been killed in the Rohna attack and box was filled with war letters to his mother. Ballo wanted to learn more about how his in-law had died and began to investigate the incident. He has put together a database and is collecting information on everyone who was on the ship that day. He hopes to release his documentary, “Rohna Classified” soon.
Butch Rousseau said his grandparents hung the official military picture of their son on the living room wall and as a boy growing up in the duplex house, he would see it every time he went into his grandparents’ home.
Visiting his widowed grandmother after she had moved into the nursing home, she asked him to retrieve her son’s picture and Purple Heart medal and asked him to promise to throw them away when she died.
She told her grandson she could not bear to think they might end up on a yard sale table. Rousseau asked if he could have them and promised he would take care of them. He has arranged to pass them on to a nephew so they will remain a treasured reminder of an American hero.
For more information about Ballo, the documentary and the Rohna, go to rohnaclassified.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.