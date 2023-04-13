Jeff Woodburn

Jeff Woodburn (FILE PHOTO)

LANCASTER — The state Attorney General’s office has made no decision yet on whether it will retry former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn on domestic violence and simple assault charges after the state Supreme Court last month overturned the two convictions. The Supreme Court let stand two other convictions for criminal mischief.

“At this point, we are reviewing the Supreme Court’s opinion and evaluating our next steps. We will make a decision on retrial in due course,” said Michael S. Garrity, director of communications and legislative affairs for the Attorney General’s office.

