LANCASTER — The state Attorney General’s office has made no decision yet on whether it will retry former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn on domestic violence and simple assault charges after the state Supreme Court last month overturned the two convictions. The Supreme Court let stand two other convictions for criminal mischief.
“At this point, we are reviewing the Supreme Court’s opinion and evaluating our next steps. We will make a decision on retrial in due course,” said Michael S. Garrity, director of communications and legislative affairs for the Attorney General’s office.
Garrity said Woodburn still faces 30 days in the Coos County House of Corrections on the criminal mischief charges, which he noted the Supreme Court affirmed.
“There is no current date for him to report,” Garrity said.
In the meantime, Woodburn has hired attorney Mark Sisti, one of the state’s most prominent criminal defense attorneys, to take over his case. Sisti replaces attorney Donna Brown of Manchester, who represented Woodburn in his Superior Court trial.
Sisti filed a motion for a complete copy of Woodburn’s file including numerous sealed orders and protective orders. Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher agreed to the motion provided Sisti abides by the requirements of the protective orders. Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein granted the motion.
Woodburn was arrested in August 2018 on nine misdemeanor counts against his then-fiancé Emily Jacobs. The two got into an argument while Jacobs was driving the pair home from a party and Woodburn asked to be let out of the car. The pair struggled over possession of Woodburn’s cellphone and he admitted that he bit Jacob’s hand. In two other instances, he described kicking in the door to her clothes dryer and the door to the house.
After a three-day trial in Coos County Superior Court, the jury found Woodburn guilty of one count of domestic violence, one count of simple assault, and two counts of criminal mischief. He was found not guilty of the remaining five counts.
Bornstein sentenced Woodburn to serve 30 days in the House of Correction on the domestic violence/simple assault charges and 30 days on the criminal mischief charges. The sentence was stayed while Woodburn appealed his conviction to the state Supreme Court.
He represented himself in arguments before the court last October. He argued the court erred when it refused the defense’s request to instruct the jury on self-defense.
In a 3-0 decision the court sided with Woodburn, ruling that because the record contained “’some evidence’ supporting a rational finding that the defendant acted in self-defense, the trial court’s refusal to instruct the jury on that theory of defense was unreasonable.”
