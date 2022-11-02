vinci

Vinci Keeler has been named the new deputy forest supervisor at the White Mountain National Forest. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest is pleased to welcome its new Deputy Forest Supervisor Vinci Keeler. “I am very pleased to welcome Vinci to the White Mountain National Forest,” said Forest Supervisor Derek Ibarguen. “His natural resource background and collaborative skills will be a great asset to our team.”

Keeler worked with the U.S. Forest Service and served in many capacities between 2001 and 2016. His background and focus on resilient ecosystems, natural resource management, community collaboration, and building partnerships led him to several opportunities in the Forest Service’s Southern and Pacific Southwest Regions.

