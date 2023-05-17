BERLIN — Guest speakers at the White Mountains Community College commencement last Friday included co-presidents of the WMCC Student Senate, Cheyenne Berube and Madisyn Buteau, Caitlyn Hilliard, president of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and nurse practitioner Alison Breault of Lancaster.
Dr. Mark Desmarais, vice president of student affairs, introduced the student guest speakers.
Berube is a member of WMCC’s class of 2024, when she will receive her associate’s degree with a dual concentration in accounting and business administration. Buteau is a WMCC 2023 honors graduate. Berube and Buteau are both graduates of Gorham High School.
Berube and Buteau coordinated many of the activities that brought students together, such as social and cultural events and a T-shirt for students with their academic program of study emblazoned on it.
“Thank you to all who supported the Student Senate,” Berube said, her hair pulled back in a neat ponytail.
Buteau spoke of her college experience. She will continue her studies for a bachelor’s degree from Plymouth State University, majoring in education.
“It was everything I needed and more,” she said of her time at White Mountains Community College. “Thank you, Mom, for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself.
Buteau thanked another friend and classmates, saying she wished all the best.
Themes of staying the course despite any obstacles continued in Hilliard’s message to her fellow graduates.
President of the student honor society Phi Theta Kappa, Hilliard graduated with a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. She graduated with high honors and an associate’s degree in accounting. She is from Bath, in Grafton County.
“We persevered — we learned from our mistakes,” she told her classmates.
Hilliard encouraged the graduates to move forward with “patience, focus and discipline.”
“Let us continue to be determined, persistent and resilient,” she said. “Let us go forward with confidence, courage and compassion to make the most of every opportunity we are presented with,” Hilliard said.
With a mix of humility, honesty and humor, guest speaker Alison Breault gave graduating students and others in the audience a plan for making sense of life amid its twists and turns.
“You did it–whether you are 16 or 60-something,” Breault began.
Now a nurse practitioner who works at Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin, Breault’s academic journey to her professional position began when she graduated from WMCC in 2015. Breault went on from WMCC to earn a bachelor of science from Southern New Hampshire University and recently completed her master of science, nurse practitioner, degree from the University of New Hampshire. She lives in Lancaster.
Describing herself as an “Army brat” who moved when her father’s military career required it, Breault connected all of her experiences. When she first began college at Gordon College in Massachusetts, she thought she would be a pre-med major. Within a week, she said, she changed her major to sociology and made progress toward her degree. In her senior year, however, she came down with Lyme disease and needed to drop out of college.
She came home and worked with her father, now retired, in a liquor store. It may not have been what she planned or thought of doing earlier in her life and it ultimately became a turning point. Later, she would marry, have children, and move to Lunenburg, Vermont. Yet her interest in the medical field remained and while raising her children, she returned to college to pursue a degree in nursing from WMCC.
According to the commencement program, Breault “is a firm believer that paths are not meant to be straight lines and each experience impacts the journey, as she has demonstrated through the 20 years of reaching her goal of being a nurse practitioner.”
“Those are why we have those little detours in our lives,” she said during the early evening ceremony, posing momentarily to sip some water. She encouraged the graduates to not give up on themselves and to know that a circuitous path may come out right for the individual in the end. Breault told the graduates to see their lives ahead from graduation, professionally and otherwise, as a moment in time.
“Don’t look at this as the end of a chapter but more a milestone,” she said. “I see it as a mile marker.”
Even if one’s plans don’t follow a path first expected the person who thought of that path remains.
“That person is still there,” she said, later adding “Purpose is an essential element in you … your very existence…struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose. Congratulations, Class of 2023, you got it!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.