White Mountains Community College commencement speaker Luc Corriveau, a 2009 WMCC graduate, addresses the Class of 2022 during the college’s 55th commencement exercises Friday afternoon in Berlin. Corriveau, who is now chief nurse anesthetist at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, advised graduates to continue to learn and keep their minds open to new possibilities. (COURTESY PHOTO)
White Mountains Comminity College President Chuck Lloyd presents the President’s Award to gradate Brooke Whitcomb, who earned dual degrees in teacher education and early childhood development.(COURTESY PHOTO)
Some graduates completing trades-related programs marched into commencement ceremonies in their hardharts. (COURTESY PHOTOS)
WMCC President Chuck Lloyd leads the procession of college faculty into commencement ceremonies at the college on Friday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — White Mountains Community College celebrated its 55th commencement exercises Friday afternoon at its Berlin campus as 188 graduates were recognized for their achievement.
According to WMCC President Dr. Charles Lloyd, the graduates received 208 awards among them. Lloyd said of the graduating class of 188, 24 received associate’s degrees in nursing, while another 24 received certificates in advanced welding, which were the two highest groups of graduates.
Lloyd also said 158 of the graduates were from New Hampshire, with every county in the state being represented. Of the other graduates, 13 were from Massachusetts, 12 were from Vermont and there were also students from Arkansas, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah represented.
Lloyd said the graduates even included a mother-son combination.
During the commencement ceremonies, Lloyd presented Brooke Whitcomb with the President’s Award. Whitcomb is a dual-graduate, earning degrees in both teacher education and early childhood development.
During his opening remarks, Lloyd gave the graduates three important pieces of advice:
1. Make yourself indispensable.
2. embrace failure and learn from it.
3. do the extra little things to succeed.
The commencement speaker was 2009 WMCC graduate Dr. Luc G. Corriveau, who was part of the nursing program during his time at the college.
Following graduation, Corriveau obtained a bachelor’s degree from Franklin Pierce University, a master’s degree from the University of New England and a doctoral degree from Chatham University.
Corriveau, who now serves as the chief nurse anesthetist at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, told students that originally he had no plans to return to the area, but life had other plans for him and he instructed students to keep their minds open to the possibilities.
He said that for those students who think their learning journey is over need to think again, saying they will always continue to learn throughout their lives and that they should seek to work hard at whatever career they have chosen.
He noted that this year’s graduates are entering the workforce at the best possible time as unemployment numbers are low and employers are begging for skilled workers, just the type of workers that WMCC produces.
In closing out his speech he quoted from the Alice Cooper song “Schools Out” song, to which Lloyd said it was the first time anyone has ever quoted Alice Cooper during a commencement he has been involved in.
