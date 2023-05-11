BERLIN — White Mountain Community College will celebrate its 56th commencement exercises Friday for students graduating in May, as well as those who graduated in August and December of 2022, will be held at 4 p.m. under a tent on the lawn of the main campus at 2020 Riverside Drive in Berlin.
About 150 students are expected to take part. In addition to the main campus, the college has satellite campuses in North Conway and Littleton.
There will also be a nurse-pinning ceremony at noon, which will be livestreamed at the same web address.
Student speakers will include co-presidents of the WMCC Student Senate, Cheyenne Berube and Madisyn Buteau; and Caitlyn Hilliard, president of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
The guest speaker will be nurse practitioner Alison Breault of Lancaster, a member of the WMCC Class of 2015, who works at Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin.
Breault went on from WMCC to earn a bachelor of science from Southern New Hampshire University and recently completed her master of science, nurse practitioner, degree from the University of New Hampshire.
According to the program of the commencement exercises, Breault “is a firm believer that paths are not meant to be straight lines and each experience impacts the journey, as she has demonstrated through the 20 years of reaching her goal of being a nurse practitioner.”
Also making remarks will be WMCC President Charles Lloyd, Vice President of Student Affairs Mark Desmarais, and Community College System of New Hampshire Chancellor Mark Rubinstein and Trustee Gregory Eastman.
An outdoor reception will follow the ceremony.
The college recently named Business of the Year in the education sector by Business NH magazine and the NH Association Chamber of Commerce Executives.
Business NH Co-Publisher and Executive Editor Matt Mowey cited the critical role the college plays in training skilled workers needed to move the North Country economy forward.
The college is the sole higher education institution located above the notches, serving approximately 1,000 students annually.
WMCC offers associate degrees and certificates in various fields, including nursing, welding and diesel heavy equipment technology, for which a new $5 million, 10,000-square-foot facility is being built in Littleton. Plymouth State University also offers a bachelor’s degree in education at the Berlin campus. And WMCC boasts the highest graduation rate among community colleges in New England.
“We take a customized student approach and have recently received some national recognition with the Aspen (Community College Excellence) Award nomination for top colleges in the nation,” said Lloyd. WMCC was also among 68 institutions nationally to achieve “Great College to Work For” in the Chronicle of Higher Education in 2022.
WMCC was among 16 colleges selected from 100 nationally to participate in the Rural Pathways Project through the National Center for Inquiry and Improvement in 2022. The program is designed for rural community colleges to improve persistence, retention and graduation rates while creating post-secondary and career pathways for students beginning in middle school.
To help students who struggle financially, WMCC offers free meals and rides to make sure they are able to fully engage in their education.
The college has increased workforce development training in the northern three counties to meet the increasing demand for a skilled workforce and created long-term partnerships with local businesses, including Genfoot America in Littleton, which makes Kamik boots and employs around 100 people and Memorial Hospital in North Conway, which offers a medical assistance program as an apprenticeship.
“People sometimes take for granted some of the cool things the college has been able to do over the past few years. We’ve always done more with less, and we’ve thrived,” Lloyd said.
