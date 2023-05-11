WMCC.jpg

White Mountains Community College's main campus is located in Berlin. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — White Mountain Community College will celebrate its 56th commencement exercises Friday for students graduating in May, as well as those who graduated in August and December of 2022, will be held at 4 p.m. under a tent on the lawn of the main campus at 2020 Riverside Drive in Berlin.

About 150 students are expected to take part.  In addition to the main campus, the college has satellite campuses in North Conway and Littleton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.