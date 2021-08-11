ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — With over 50 active COVID-19 cases in the valley, local providers are urging people to get vaccinated and mask up.
Brian O’Hearn, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, said health care providers are concerned about both the increasing number of active cases and the trend toward younger and sicker patients. He said the region got through the winter by wearing masks, hand washing and safe distancing.
“We just need to refocus on that,” he said.
O’Hearn said the COVID-19 working group that has steered the local response to the pandemic noticed an uptick in active cases in the valley two weeks ago. He said the group watched to see if the outbreak was contained and the numbers would go back down. Instead, last week and over the weekend, the numbers continued to go up.
At the same time, the numbers statewide jumped 62 percent in one week. He said the trends concerned the group which held an unscheduled meeting Monday. The decision was made to reach out to the general public to increase awareness of what is going on locally.
“We don’t know whether we have the Delta variant but we are treating it like it is the variant because it seems to be fast-moving and more variable than what we have seen in the past,” O’Hearn said.
He said there have been hospitalizations with the new cases including two that required intensive care with one of the two transferred out of AVH for a higher level of care.
O’Hearn said they are also seeing COVID patients in their middle ages instead of older residents.
In the winter, when the hospital admitted people for COVID, he said it tended to be people who were having trouble recovering from the virus. Now, he said they are also seeing patients with severe and acute illness from newly diagnosed COVID. He said more COVID cases are showing up in the emergency room. O’Hearn said patients that are the sickest and end up being hospitalized tend not to have gotten vaccinated.
“So, the call out to get your vaccine has to be first and foremost,” he said.
When doing contact tracing for an infected individual, O’Hearn said they have found that some vaccinated people who test positive don’t know they have the virus. He said that means someone can carry and spread the virus without even knowing they have it. He said that points to the importance of wearing a mask.
The federal Centers for Disease Control show 53 percent of residents in Coos County are fully vaccinated and 59 percent have had at least one shot. But that leaves 40 percent who are totally unvaccinated and the CDC lists the level of community transmission as high for Coos County.
O’Hearn said his sense is that the number of those not vaccinated is higher than those vaccinated. He said supply and access to the vaccine are not issues in the valley. Coos County Family Health Services is providing vaccines as are several area stores and there is no shortage of doses.
O’Hearn said it is hard to tell if the recent increase in active cases across the state and country is the result of a relaxing of preventive measures with the arrival of summer. He said locally the cases they are seeing tend to be the result of close personal contact and the spread is not random. He said they are encouraging residents to wear masks, especially in close and tight quarters.
Asked if he recommends wearing a mask for large outdoor events, O’Hearn said it is always safer to wear a mask. He said without wearing a mask, people can reduce their risk when they are out in the open by making sure there is good air movement.
“I go back before we had the vaccine, it was our only other (option) than good hygiene in general. But it was the one item that we knew really helped reduce spread. And, and so whenever you see any type of a spread or an outbreak, wearing a mask is a good choice,” he said.
O’Hearn said there has been an increase in requests for testing as the numbers have increased. Before the recent spike, he estimated requests for testing at about 10 a day. He said Monday, they did 26 tests. He said there are also home testing kits so it is hard to get an accurate handle on the number of tests being done.
North Country Healthcare, which includes all three hospitals in Coos County, has mandated that all staff, employees, and volunteers must be vaccinated 60 days after the federal Food and Drug Administration gives final approval to one of the vaccines. Currently, the three different vaccines have emergency approval. Pfizer vaccine is expected to get full approval as soon as next month.
O’Hearn called it a step the hospitals had to take for the greater good of the communities they serve. He said the mandatory vaccination policy protects both staff and the communities. He noted children are especially vulnerable because there is no vaccine for kids under 12 years of age.
Recognizing that the pandemic is now approaching two years, O’Hearn said he knows that it is exhausting for the communities and health care providers.
“It’s the persistence of the North Country that really I think we’re most proud of that we — from day one — we’ve tried to coordinate all of our efforts to fight this,” he said. The recent outbreak, he said, “just teaches us we’re not out of the woods yet. We just have to be ever vigilant.”
