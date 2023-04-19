BERLIN — Republican presidential candidate and Ohio native Vivek Ramaswamy came to Berlin Saturday afternoon to explain why he is running for office, how he would govern and how his views of mid-20th century American socio-political history shape his campaign.
Ramaswamy, 37, the co-founder and executive chairman of Strive Asset Management, told about 50 people gathered in City Hall auditorium that he is running as an outsider.
Slender, wearing a navy blue suit, open collared white dress shirt, and brown dress shoes, Ramaswamy moved easily about the front of the room, speaking about his plan for the nation’s success and how he is the best person to ensure that success. He is one of the few, if not the first, declared 2024 presidential candidate in any party that has visited residents who live far north of Concord and even further north of Manchester, Portsmouth or Nashua.
He would have proposed budgets come through the White House. He would not run the country in top-down fashion, a nod to his self-declared outsider status. He said he is the first Millennial candidate to run for U.S. president as a Republican.
He would shut down numerous government regulatory agencies. He would consider "putting an armed security guard in every school in the country."
Immigration reform is needed, as he described. He would end race-based affirmative action. He would enact legislation with executive orders.
"I would ask for no one's permission or forgiveness--we would do this without apology," he said.
He cited several of his favorite U.S. presidents, which include Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan. Of former President Donald Trump, he said: “He’s my friend. I respect what he did.”
It was Lyndon Baines Johnson who he spoke negatively about, saying the Democrat’s Great Society program made Blacks worse off than before the sweeping, 1964-proposed social programs aimed at reducing poverty and inequality were enacted by Congress. Education reform programs such as Head Start, Medicaid and Medicare and urban renewal were under the umbrella of LBJ’s “Great Society” and the “War on Poverty.”
Ramaswamy said the program was about “paying Black families to stay home, break up and not work.”
He later said that “in the name of helping we created a kind of psychological slavery.”
As shown in the candidate’s TV ads and some of what he spoke about in his visits to Berlin and Conway on April 15, LBJ’s programs fed into part of what is wrong in America today.
“We’ve got to stop the victimhood Olympics,” said Ramaswamy. “Hardship is inevitable. Victimhood is a choice. We now have a culture centered on victimhood.”
Ramaswamy supports investing in nuclear energy and said he would not buy an electric car. He also said the country needs to untangle itself from its financial reliance on China. He is concerned, he added, about the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from outside the country.
“If you’re going to stand out, you might as well be outstanding,” he said his father said to him, as a strategy of navigating adolescence.
It’s a message that Ramaswamy holds firmly. He graduated from Harvard and Yale, respectively.
Questions from the audience ranged from support for the nation’s military and its veterans to social culture and what to do about Rhinos, an acronym for Republicans-in-name-only.
Coos County Register of Deeds Leon Rideout, who also is the state commander of veterans, asked Ramaswamy if he would support military veterans’ financial needs after their service is complete. And, especially, would he support their efforts if troops are sent into combat
Ramaswamy said it is not in the nation’s interest to resolve the Ukraine and Russia military conflict, after another audience member asked why the Biden administration is not doing more to stop the war.
“The Biden administration has not once tried to seek a peace between Ukraine and Russia,” a blonde woman in the audience said.
Resolving the war, which began on Feb. 24, 2022, with Russia invading neighboring Ukraine, is best to “do through diplomatic use rather than military might,” Ramaswamy said.
“This isn’t our problem to solve,” said the candidate.
Berlin resident Nathan Wells, 32, asked Ramaswamy a question on the anti-woke platform which is a major theme of his campaign.
"Mr. Ramaswamy, I applaud your ideology that states that people should not be preferred or deferred by their race, gender, or sexual orientation. No American should have their unalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness determined by their race, gender, or sexual orientation. But for the vast majority of America's history, this has been the lived reality. Blacks were only considered a portion of a human, women did not have the right to vote, and members of the LGBTQ community are still not able to access equal rights in many states. Members of the 'woke' movement want to live above these separations. So what will you do as President to repair these historical issues without allowing your own 'red' America from simply playing into the culture wars that have continued to grow in division in recent years?”
In response, Ramaswamy spoke of a moral mandate to fix the country.
“If you have a belief, you have a civic responsibility to stand up and say it,” he said.
Ramaswamy spoke further about the “unapologetic pursuit of excellence.”
“I believe I’m the best candidate in the field that can give us this landslide,” he said, in closing, around 4:45 p.m.
A woman campaign worker at the front of the audience, near Ramaswamy, reminded the audience before they left that support for Ramaswamy also needs to be financial.
“We can’t do it on our own,” she said.
A baseball cap with a Vivek24 logo on the cap’s front was offered for attendees if they send their email address to his campaign’s email.
