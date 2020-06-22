By Barbara Tetreault
COOS COUNTY — The U.S. Senate last week passed legislation that would permanently fund $900 million for public lands annually and would also allocate up to $9.5 billion over five years to address delayed maintenance at national parks.
The Great American Outdoors Act fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has helped protect more than 2.5 million acres in New Hampshire. In Coos County, Land and Water Conservation Fund monies have provided funding for the Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge, the Errol Town Forest, and conserving eight miles of the Appalachian Trail along the Mahoosuc Range.
The state’s two U.S. senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, last year successfully sponsored legislation to permanently re-authorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Money for the Land and Water Conservation Fund comes from offshore gas and oil leases but it has been chronically underfunded. The latest bill would prevent Congress from siphoning off money for unrelated uses and insure the program is fully funded. The bill is expected to pass the House, and President Donald Trump has said he will sign it.
“New Hampshire’s natural beauty helps define us as a state and drives our outdoor economy — and the Great American Outdoors Act will provide critical support to protect these natural resources for generations to come,” said Hassan.
“I have long been a strong supporter of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has helped ensure New Hampshire’s most treasured natural sites are protected and preserved for future generations to enjoy,” said Shaheen.
Shaheen said the bill will also help address the substantial maintenance backlog faced by federal lands and refuges in the state, which she noted threatens the safety and long-term sustainability of those areas.
A release issued by the senators said New Hampshire has more than $43 million in deferred maintenance at federal lands including the White Mountain National Forest, Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge, Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge, the Appalachian Trail and Saint-Gaudens National Historic Park.
In a Facebook conversation with Hassan, WMNH Acting Supervisor Connie Carpenter said backlogged projects on the forest include repairing and upgrading snowmobile trail bridges and infrastructure, partnering with organizations like the Appalachian Mountain Club to maintain high-use trails, and addressing aging infrastructure at recreation sites.
AMC Vice President of Conservation Susan Arnold said many people don’t realize that 70 million people are within driving distance of the WMNF, making it a really high use area. She also pointed out that lesser known are the state side grants that go to local communities across the state for recreation, parks, ballparks, pools and basketball courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.