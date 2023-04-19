BERLIN — Police are still trying to determine what caused two utility poles on Willard Street to snap Tuesday, trapping one person in their vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Nathan Roy said it was fortunate that no one was injured in the incident that knocked out power in the neighborhood for about 10 hours.
Roy said police received multiple calls at 2:15 p.m. that the poles were down and there were live electrical wires in the street. A tractor-trailer had been driving down the street at the time and was trapped between the two down poles and part of one of the utility poles was leaning against a car with a person trapped inside.
Roy said it is possible there was a low lying wire that the tractor-trailer may have hit, pulling down one of the poles. But he said an eyewitness reported that the pole fell on its own. Roy said the pole was old and vibrations from the tractor-trailer passing may have triggered the break.
The pole had a transformer on it and Roy said that would have been enough to pull down the other pole. Police are still hoping to identify more eyewitnesses to help sort out what happened.
The truck driver had exited his vehicle by the time police arrived but two cars were parked on the road, each with a person inside. Roy said they determined that there were no live wires touching one of the vehicles and the person was able to get out. But part of a pole was leaning against the other vehicle and the person was trapped in the vehicle until Eversource arrived and cut the power. Fortunately, Roy said Eversource was on the scene within about 20 minutes. He said the occupants had done the correct thing in remaining in their vehicles until they were sure the vehicles were not electrified.
The incident occurred right around the time Berlin schools release students for the day and traffic is heavy in that area. Traffic was rerouted around Willard Street.
Roy said Eversource responded with four trucks and a crew and expected to have power restored by midnight Tuesday. Also lost was cable television and Internet service and Spectrum was working as well to restore those utilities.
Responding to the scene along with Berlin police were the Berlin Fire Department and Berlin Emergency Medical Service.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Cpl. Dennis Gale at (603) 752-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.