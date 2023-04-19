Two utility poles on Willard

Two utility poles were down on Willard Street Tuesday. (JOSHUA TOWLE PHOTO)

BERLIN — Police are still trying to determine what caused two utility poles on Willard Street to snap Tuesday, trapping one person in their vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Nathan Roy said it was fortunate that no one was injured in the incident that knocked out power in the neighborhood for about 10 hours.

Roy said police received multiple calls at 2:15 p.m. that the poles were down and there were live electrical wires in the street. A tractor-trailer had been driving down the street at the time and was trapped between the two down poles and part of one of the utility poles was leaning against a car with a person trapped inside.

