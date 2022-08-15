CAMBRIDGE — N.H. Fish and Game responded to two ATV crashes over the weekend.
A 15-year old male suffered serious injuries in a rollover on Lost Weekend Road in the unincorporated place of Cambridge shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.
The juvenile, who had been traveling second in a group of eight machines, was operating on a section of trail when he failed to navigate a downhill left hand turn. This caused him to leave the travelled portion of the trail and be ejected from his machine.
A riding companion travelling behind the juvenile believes he was ejected from the machine during the initial impact with the embankment. The machine appeared to have flipped over multiple times, striking the juvenile at one point. The riding companion assisted him out of the ditch while other family members made a call for help. Emergency personnel from Errol Fire & Rescue along with Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the scene.
It was determined by Errol medical personnel that the juvenile’s injuries were serious enough to warrant a medical flight. Errol EMS transported the juvenile to the Berlin Regional Airport in Milan airport where he was then flown via DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
The juvenile’s riding companions informed officials that he was a fairly experienced ATV rider with multiple years of experience on different types of machines. Fish and Game said it appears excessive speed is the primary contributing factor in the crash.
A Connecticut woman was injured in a rollover Saturday afternoon on Corridor 5 in Groveton. Heather Foster, 42, of Southbury, Conn., was traveling last in a group of four machines on a narrow section of trail, appeared to have been making a turn when her machine hit a bump in the trail. This caused her to lose control of her machine, which flipped onto her, pinning her to the ground.
No one in her riding party saw the incident occur, however, when they did not hear her machine anymore, Foster’s husband, who had been travelling ahead of her, came back to check and found her trapped by the machine. He flipped the machine off her and an emergency call was placed. Groveton Fire and EMS responded along with a Fish and Game conservation officer.
Foster admitted to being a fairly experienced ATV rider with multiple years of experience. Officials believe that operator inattention is the primary factor in the crash.
