BERLIN — Two people were seriously injured in separate OHRV collisions at Jericho State Park last Thursday and Saturday.
N.H. Fish and Game officials said a Massachusetts youth and his father, both from Holliston, Mass., were operating separate ATVs on the Brook Trail with the youth following behind his father on Thursday afternoon. A cloud of dust kicked up as the youth operator went into a right-hand turn and he realized he would not have time to navigate around a closed gate ahead on the trail and instead crossed over to the left side of the trail.
The ATV left the traveled portion of the trail and continued into a ditch, striking the opposite bank and ejecting the youth driver.
Berlin Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as members of Berlin EMS and a Fish and Game conservation officer.
The youth, whose name was not released, was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Fish and Game said the youth was wearing both a helmet and goggles at the time of the accident.
Two days later, first responders were alerted to a rollover of a utility terrain vehicle on the Brook Road in the park. Using four-wheel drive vehicles, personnel from N.H. Fish and Game, Berlin Police, Berlin Fire and Berlin EMS located the crash scene about 2.7 miles up the trail from the Jericho Lake Road.
At the scene, a 20-year-old woman from North Billerica, Mass., who was a passenger on the UTV, was found to have sustained a significant arm injury.
The injured passenger was given first aid by Berlin EMS and subsequently transported out of the woods by the Berlin Fire Department.
Once roadside, she was transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Berlin Police personnel transported the operator and another passenger, both uninjured, from the scene.
Responders were also assisted at the scene by staff from Northeast ATV Rentals, who owned the involved machine.
As a result of the investigation into the crash, the operator, Andrew Collins, 21, of Billerica, Mass., was cited for dangerous operation of an OHRV. All three occupants of the UTV were found to be wearing helmets, which undoubtedly helped lessen the number of injuries sustained during the rollover.
Fish and Game reminds riders they must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards and other trail users. State law requires that "… in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object."
