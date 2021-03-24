BERLIN — After less than a week on the market, a purchase and sale agreement has been reached for the Twitchell House and property.
“We’re excited,” said White Mountains Community College President Charles Lloyd, adding that getting the house on the market has been a long time coming.
The name of the buyer and the purchase price were not released because the sale is still pending.
The 1920 Victorian-style house with an attached three-car garage and a post and beam barn went on the market March 17. Included with the house are 287 acres of land.
The college issued a request for proposals for real estate firms and selected RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty. The asking price for the property was $535,900.
Jennifer Stewart, the listing agent, noted an article that the property was going on the market had appeared in The Berlin Sun in December and said she thought some potential buyers were waiting for it to go on sale.
When the listing went up last week, she said, she received several immediate inquiries about the property.
Lloyd said he didn’t know the history of the house and land but said it was given to the state and has stayed with the college.
In the early years of the college, it was used as a residential hall and then in more recent years for administrative offices. The administrative offices were moved back into the main college complex five years ago and the building has been used only for storage since then.
Before putting the property on the market, the items in the building were moved and are being temporarily stored at the old National Guard Armory.
Lloyd said any sale has to be approved by the state Long Range Planning Committee and ultimately the governor and executive council.
Over the years, Lloyd said the college had hopes of using the building as a restaurant for the culinary arts program or an environmental center but said there was never sufficient funding to carry out those dreams.
“It has great bones,” he said of the house, which features original woodwork and fireplaces. At 4,234 square feet, the house has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The 287-acre property includes the 45-acre Willow Brook Sugarbush leased by Bisson’s Sugar House.
The maple syrup operation was ready to expand in the late 1980s and approached the college about tapping a woodlot of mature maple trees on the northeast side of Cates Hill.
Then college president Larry Twitchell liked the idea and a five-year lease was signed in 1989.
The move proved fortuitous because nine years later, the Ice Storm of 1998 destroyed much of the Bisson’s own sugarbush.
Bisson’s Sugar House marked its 100th anniversary last week. Lloyd said he met with Bisson’s owners Lucien and Muriel Blais before putting the property on the market to give them notice.
The parties remain hopeful the new owner will allow the maple syrup taps to continue.
Lloyd said WMCC hopes money from the sale of the property can be reinvested into the college.
He said the building needs energy and HVAC upgrades and as well as some deferred maintenance work.
