GORHAM — Selectmen on Monday night explained their support of Town Meeting Warrant Article 5 seeking $900,000 for total road reconstruction of Clay Brook Road, a 2,400-foot stretch of road beset with fissures and unevenness that if the article fails, may result in it being made a gravel road.
Confirmation of the 3-0 vote came later in the meeting, after a public hearing on the project raised thoughtful questions by residents on the costs associated with the bond. The discussion highlighted concerns of higher residential property taxes with the recent property revaluation that shifted more of the tax burden onto residential taxpayers and away from commercial and industrial properties.
Passage of the warrant article during the Tuesday, March 14, annual town meeting requires a two-thirds majority by residents registered to vote in Gorham.
Board chairman Michael Waddell used the tax bill on his own home as an example that he understands the financial concerns of fellow residents. His tax bill rose from $3,000 to $4,400.
On the town’s website, gorhamnh.org, an red-banner explainer titled "2022 Revaluation Recap" details why residential taxes are higher for some homeowners than in previous years despite a lower tax rate of $24.25 per $1,000 assessed property valuation.
On the residential side, Waddell said that many of the homeowners on Clay Brook Road contribute heavily in tax dollars to the town’s financial needs.
“The very people who need this road are actually paying the lion’s share of taxes in this town,” he said.
Few people in the room jumped for joy over the thought of a project that could add up to $1.30 on the tax rate for town roads because the valuation has changed.
A question by one resident about who had constructed the road and how the road design came to be was diplomatically handled by Waddell. He did not say anyone’s name and someone’s murmur from the audience may have softly said a name inaudible to others in the room.
Waddell said road maintenance standards were different when the road was built; the state’s road care standards as well.
“This is going to strap the town to nothing else getting done unless we pay for it,” said one man, leery of making the road care commitment.
But not all were opposed to the reconstruction idea, including two residents who live on or near the road. One woman cited the road’s safety with its cracked and dimpled surface, and said she drives 10 to 20 miles per hour on the roadway to protect her car’s undercarriage. Another woman said word of the poor condition of Clay Brook and other roads in town could cause people or companies to not relocate to Gorham.
Evergreen Drive and Hemlock Road also are planned for road work. Bid proposals are out for the three roadways. For this reason, Eric Grenier, senior civil engineer with HEB Engineers, spoke carefully, not revealing information that could jeopardize the bids.
One contract would be awarded, with the charge to do one, two or the three roads, depending on the bids that come in and the decisions of the town.
It won’t be “multiple contractors on multiple roads,” meeting attendees were assured.
For Clay Brook Road, the work will be extensive. The plan for the Clay Brook Road reconstruction is “as close as starting from scratch as you can get,” Waddell said.
Installing drainage systems and improving drainage, replacing gravel and asphalt — all is on the table for reconstruction of about 2,400 feet of roadway for Clay Brook Road. Repairs on Evergreen Drive involve 900 feet and on Hemlock Road, 600 feet.
Selectmen, with member Judy Leblanc advocating for this in the board’s earlier discussions, said it is better to bond the Clay Brook Road project and complete it as quickly and efficiently as possible. It would take years to save up nearly $1 million to rehab the road without a bond.
“If the bond fails, we may need to think of turning Clay Brook Road into a gravel road,” Waddell said, who later described the road as “actively deteriorating.”
A strategy for road maintenance now is to balance road maintenance while reconstructing other roads. In short, an ongoing plan so that roads don’t deteriorate to the point of destruction.
“Keeping the good roads good is what they’re pushing now,” Grenier said.
The board also at its Feb. 13 meeting:
• Heard from Margo Sullivan, on behalf of Androscoggin Valley Home Health Services, about a petition to receive $14,000 in funding for the services it provides Gorham residents. The matter will be further discussed and acted upon at the March 14 Town Meeting.
• Accepted a revised sexual harassment policy after earlier work on same at previous meetings.
• Reviewed with Melissa Elander, a self-described “clean energy circuit rider,” a solar project on the DPW garage roof.
• Learned that Haven Neal, a forester and member of Gorham’s Forest Management Committee, secured a $1,200 grant to benefit the town.
A public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget for the town will be held tonight (Thursday, Feb. 16) beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Medallion Opera House, 20 Park St. The venue is handicapped accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.