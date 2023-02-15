GORHAM — Selectmen on Monday night explained their support of Town Meeting Warrant Article 5 seeking $900,000 for total road reconstruction of Clay Brook Road, a 2,400-foot stretch of road beset with fissures and unevenness that if the article fails, may result in it being made a gravel road.

Confirmation of the 3-0 vote came later in the meeting, after a public hearing on the project raised thoughtful questions by residents on the costs associated with the bond. The discussion highlighted concerns of higher residential property taxes with the recent property revaluation that shifted more of the tax burden onto residential taxpayers and away from commercial and industrial properties.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.