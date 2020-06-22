By Edith Tucker
Berlin Sun
GORHAM — The administrative team at the Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School District has been meeting weekly to work on plans for reopening the Ed Fenn Elementary School and the Gorham Middle & High School for the 2020-2021 school year.
“We really won't know details until early August, when we will have better information about what the COVID-19 numbers are in our area,” SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler said.
The district will be guided in its decision-making process by advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and Human Services and the state Department of Education.
Backler said that he, the team and everyone involved would prefer to resume in-person education but that the safety of students, teachers and staff must be the top priority. Even if the two school buildings located in Gorham are opened, flexibility must still be maintained in case conditions change and remote learning is once again mandated, he warned. “Many factors are beyond our control,” Backler said.
Many details must be considered, citing some examples and questions.
Thermal thermometers are apparently only accurate when used on someone who's been in room temperature. Should “best practices” require checking every student’s temperature every day, the question is: where would students wait, properly distanced, while warming up for minutes after walking or riding a bus to school?
Backler also asked: “At what age is it reasonable to expect students to be able to wear a mask all day? Should students be divided into groups for all their classes so as to minimize contact with other students and what effect would that have? How would meeting distancing requirements affect busing.”
Many parents and teachers are worried that some students might have fallen behind academically because of the remote learning regime that was imposed in mid-March to an effort to “flatten the curve.”
To find out, all G-R-S students will be given online assessment tests in both language arts and math this fall. “The assessment we plan on using is one with which we have been working for over 10 years so we will get valuable information regarding any regression,” Backler explained. “Once we have that data point we will move forward accordingly.” These individual assessments will be used to develop a “plan for success” that teachers will use for daily “support time,” he said.
Promotion certificates and T-shirts were delivered to fifth-grade Ed Fenn students in early June, officially marking their becoming middle-schoolers.
Both Ed Fenn principal Tina Binette and GMHS principal Jennifer Corrigan used written reports to praise everyone on staff for the excellent and hard work they did to meet the unprecedented challenge of switching to remote learning at the June 9 electronic Cooperative School Board meeting.
The board voted to hire GMHS fall soccer coaches: boys varsity, Tina Binette ($2,958); boys JV, Nancy Gordon ($2,346); boys middle school, Matthew Saladino and Craig Langlois (both $969); girls varsity, Chris Partenope ($2,958); girls JV, Matt Buteau ($2,346) and girls middle school, Allen (Tony) Demers ($1,938).
Stipends are based on the 2020-2023 collective bargaining agreement, which provides an annual 2 percent increase. Varsity coaches whose teams qualify for postseason events receive $200 for each one.
These nominations were made by now-retired GMHS Athletic Director Bill Goodrich. The new athletic director/physical education teacher Chad Carter of Gorham was hired earlier this spring at a salary of $52,400 plus a $10,000 stipend. He previously was a physical education teacher at the Whitefield Elementary School in the White Mountains Regional School District. His wife, Lynda True-Carter is the school counselor at Ed Fenn.
In other action, the board voted not to accept an offer made by Terry MacGillivray of Northeast ATV Rental asking to use the Ed Fenn parking lot over the summer in exchange for a $10,000 donation.
One board member immediately brought up liability concerns while another pointed out that Gorham has a tourist-focused economy, according to the minutes. Only Mike Waddell, who also serves as a Gorham selectman, voted “yes” for the proposal, eight board members voted “no,” and Gaye Ruble abstained. Backler said that this issue will be looked at more closely, including seeking an opinion from Primex.
Since the board met, the federal government has issued a waiver that would allow G-R-S to continue to deliver meals during the summer. It has been delivering 130 meals a day. Local details will be worked out before the end of this month, Backler explained in a telephone interview.
