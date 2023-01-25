BERLIN — Whether to allow high school students to wear baseball caps indoors and in classrooms is discussion by the Berlin School Board.

Concerns of pitting students against students arose during the Jan. 19 meeting, as middle school students might wonder why they cannot wear a hat in school when high schoolers might be allowed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.