BERLIN — Whether to allow high school students to wear baseball caps indoors and in classrooms is discussion by the Berlin School Board.
Concerns of pitting students against students arose during the Jan. 19 meeting, as middle school students might wonder why they cannot wear a hat in school when high schoolers might be allowed.
The board members also had concerns that some teachers may not want to allow students to wear caps in their classrooms and other teachers might allow it.
“You pit teachers against the hat,” BHS Principal Michael Kelley said.
Ann Nolin, chair of the Berlin School Board, said such inconsistencies could be a problem.
“I find that can cause some discontent among students and teachers,” she said.
“It’s going to be a battle every day,” responded Kelley.
Talk between educators and school board members on the school district’s caps, cell phones and hooded sweatshirts or hoodies' policies and other requests stems from a petition submitted earlier to school administrators and signed by over 70 high school students, Kelley said. As of the Jan. 19 meeting, the focus remains on caps; allowing students to wear hoodies or use cell phones in the classroom is unlikely to happen.
Nolin raised another point: “I don’t see (grades) 6, 7, 8 having a different rule in the same building,” she said.
A student representative to the school board said the middle school and high school students don’t really have much interaction. There are physical separations in the building that promote this, such as different bathrooms and different lunch times, he explained.
School board member Jeanne Charest spoke of the cultural norms around wearing hats.
At what time do students figure out that it’s not appropriate for hats to be worn, she asked.
And, Charest later said, beyond students wearing a cap or not, she does not want to see a rift between Berlin Middle School and Berlin High School.
For Nolin, who said she understands that times have changed regarding hat wearing, wants to avoid a rift as well.
“If we allow it for the high school, I think we should allow it for the middle school as well,” Nolin said.
And what if a student disagrees when he or she is asked to take off a cap in school? Will more disciplinary write ups be issued, the question was raised.
Kelley said he is looking for direction on what the policy will be.
School Superintendent Julie King said it “must be specified in words where hats can be worn or not.”
“To us, it’s a sign of respect,” said Nolin. “Younger people, they haven’t been brought up in that environment.”
Nolin continued, “I’m not so set on no hats, but I am set on no hoodies, no cell phones.”
Kelley said the matter is still under discussion. No vote was taken on a policy.
