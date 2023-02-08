BERLIN — On Sunday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a call was received reporting a female had sustained a serious injury after being involved in a single-vehicle snowmobile crash.
The initial call and information provided a GPS coordinate on Hamlin Brook Trail in the town of Cambridge.
Two Fish and Game Department conservation officers were close to this location, enforcing fishing regulations on Lake Umbagog, on snowmobiles.
Due to the relatively remote location of the reported crash, the conservation officers responded on snowmobile from the lake with blue lights on knowing that they would arrive at the scene before EMS personnel.
When the conservation officers arrived at the given GPS location, they did not find the crash. They confirmed the GPS location information from dispatch and continued to clear the trail north and south of the given location, all while multiple crews and resources were responding from Errol Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Errol Volunteer Ambulance Crew.
After some time of failing to locate the crash scene, the conservation officers called the rental agency and obtained phone numbers from people on scene at the crash.
The officers called one of the people on scene and asked that they “share their location” via phone directly to the conservation officer’s phone. They did this and also said, “We are on Trail 19.” The officer on the phone immediately knew that Trail 19 is not Hamlin Brook Trail.
When the CO received the “shared location” via text, he realized the correct GPS location was approximately 14 miles away and in Jericho State Park in Berlin.
With this new information, the conservation officers had to terminate the response of Errol Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Errol Volunteer Ambulance Crew and start Berlin Fire and Berlin EMS.
Errol’s crews had already unloaded specialized equipment and set up a staging area in response to the call, and Berlin’s units were now over an hour behind in getting the rescue call.
Sadly, this meant that the patient had to lie in a snowy ditch for over two hours. The cause and source of the incorrect GPS coordinates is being investigated.
After orchestrating the correct rescue crew response, conservation officers responded to Androscoggin Valley Hospital via snowmobile to speak with the operator of the snowmobile who was involved in the crash. Officers identified the operator of the machine as 29-year-old Michael Maggiacomo of Bristol, R.I.
It was discovered that Maggiacomo was the operator of a rental snowmobile with 29-year-old Lucie Thorpe, also of Bristol, as a passenger.
Maggiacomo told conservation officers that he was pulled into a rut in the snow, then pulled into the deeper snow on the edge of the trail, resulting in the machine going off the trail and rolling into a ditch.
Maggiacomo and Thorpe were thrown from the snowmobile, and both were injured. Thorpe was transported from the scene by Berlin Fire and Rescue and Berlin EMS to an awaiting Berlin EMS Ambulance. She was loaded into the ambulance and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for her serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Maggiacomo arrived at the hospital later, not by ambulance, and was treated for his minor injuries.
This was Maggiacomo’s second time operating a snowmobile. Both times were rental snowmobiles. Inexperience was the leading factor in the crash.
Also Sunday, rescue personnel, along with a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer, responded to the area of Washburn Road in Columbia, a town south of Colebrook, for a report of a male who had driven his snowmobile into a group of trees.
At about 3:30 p.m., State Police Troop F Dispatch received a 911 call about a 62-year-old man who was injured in a snowmobile crash.
Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the 45 th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire and North Stratford Fire. Initial report of the crash revealed the accelerator on the snowmobile may have gotten stuck, which resulted in the male operator driving the snowmobile into a group of trees.
The operator involved was identified as Paul Ricardo of Nottingham.
On-scene investigation showed Ricardo’s snowmobile abruptly accelerated at a high rate of speed in a driveway located on Washburn Road.
Ricardo and his snowmobile launched off a snowbank located in the driveway, causing Ricardo to be ejected from his snowmobile. Ricardo was evaluated at the scene and placed into the 45th Parallel Ambulance. He was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.