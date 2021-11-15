LANCASTER — Three people were indicted on theft charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at the Appalachian Trailhead parking lot off Route 2 in Randolph on Aug. 1.
Jonathan P. Bangs, 27, of 600 Main St., Lancaster, James C. Bartlett, Jr., 33, of 16 Gould St., Colebrook, and MacKenzie R. Fox, 26, of 12 Situ Road, Bethlehem were each charged with one count of theft by unauthorized taking, criminal liability for the conduct of another.
The felony charge alleges the three, working together, removed multiple catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking lot with a total value of over $1,500.
Bartlett was also charged with operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
The theft of catalytic converters has become a national problem as prices have risen for rare metals used in the emission-control device. One major insurance company reported claims for converter thefts were up 293 percent between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021. Hiking trailheads are a favorite target for the thieves but local police have also reported a significant increase in the thefts.
Meeting Friday, Nov. 12, the Coos County grand jury returned 12 indictments against seven individuals. In addition to the three named above, the following people were indicted:
• Crystal Blodgett, 33, of 20 Hill Road, Milan, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug, (crack cocaine, fentanyl).
• Dominic Donovan, 56, of U.S. Route 3, North Stratford, was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of felonious sexual assault.
• Dennis J. Martin, 61, of 112 Verdun St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine), subsequent offense.
• Spencer A. Maurais, 27, of 28 Fort Hill Road, Stewartstown, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms).
