BERLIN — In a significant victory for the city, the owner of the J. Brodie Smith hydroelectric plant in Berlin has withdrawn its tax abatement appeals in Coos County Superior Court.
Central Rivers Power had appealed the city’s assessment of the 15-megawatt facility for tax years 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
City Attorney Christopher Boldt called the company’s action a “huge benefit” for the city, noting that thousands of dollars of tax revenue were at stake. He said Central Rivers last offer to the city sought a $1.5 million tax credit as compensation for what it considered overpayment of taxes.
Central Rivers had argued the city’s property tax assessments, which ranged from $43.3 million in 2018 to $48.2 million in 2020, were “in excess of a just and proportionate valuation of Smith Hydro.”
The city aggressively responded, maintaining the taxes assessed Central Rivers were not disproportionate or excessive. It pointed out that Central Rivers carried the burden of proof and had failed to establish “by a preponderance of the evidence that it is paying more than its proportional share of taxes.”
The key turning point in the case came when the city filed a motion asking the court to order Central Rivers to provide information about the recent sale of the facility by Central Rivers in December.
An affiliate of Hull Street Energy, LLC., Central Rivers purchased both Smith Hydro and Gorham Hydro in Gorham in August 2018 along with seven other hydroelectric facilities owned by Eversource as part of deregulation in New Hampshire. Last fall, Hull Street Energy announced it was selling both Smith and Gorham Hydro plants along with 40 other run-of-the river facilities across 11 states to LS Power Hydro facilities.
In its motion to compel, the city said Central Rivers had refused to provide it with requested information about the sale of the hydro facilities that had taken place in December including a copy of the sale and purchase agreement. The city argued any appraisal reports performed for the sale might provide relevant information about the valuation of Smith Hydro. The motion noted the sale had been announced “in close proximity to the valuation dates at issue” and asked the court to force Central Rivers to provide the sales documents.
Central Rivers opposed the request, arguing the documents were not relevant to the issues in the court case. But Coos County Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein sided with the city and granted its request for the documents on March 6. Boldt said it was clear the company did not want to share those figures because two weeks later Central Rivers filed its motion to withdraw its abatement appeals. Bornstein approved the request on March 30 with prejudice, meaning the appeals cannot be refiled.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said he is very happy with the outcome of the Smith Hydro appeal.
“I have always had confidence in our appraisal methods for utility generation properties,” he said.
But he complained that owners of large utilities use the court system to force communities to accept lower than just valuations. Grenier said communities have to engage in expensive legal battles to protect their tax base and avoid shifting more of the tax burden onto residents and small businesses.
“The frustrating part of all of this is our citizens and taxpayers have been forced essentially to subsidize multi-state and national utilities. Their tactics at trying to bleed communities dry by these multi-year battles is both immoral and exposes their poor business practices. I’m saddened it had to go to this to protect Berlin’s taxpayers,” Grenier said.
Boldt said the city still faces additional tax appeals in Coos Superior Court from Eversource Energy for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. The 2018 appeal includes Smith Hydro, which Eversource owned for part of the tax year as well as Eversource’s distribution and transmission properties. The remaining appeals contest the assessments of Eversource’s transmission assets which include Goebel station and the substations.
Boldt said Berlin is not the only community that faces tax abatement suits by Eversource. He said Eversource has tax abatement appeals against 94 different communities in the state for different tax years ranging from 2017 to 2021. Boldt said his firm, Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella, PLLC, represents about a third of the communities.
In addition, Boldt said Great Lakes Hydro, which owns three hydro-electric plants in Berlin, has filed tax abatement appeals for tax year 2021 with the N.H. Board of Tax and Land Appeals. He said the city will continue to defend itself against such suits.
“We take it very seriously and try to fight the good fight,” he said.
